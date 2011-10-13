When it comes to passing yardage, 400 is the new 300

The NFL also is deeper at good quarterback play than at any time in the history of the league. It only stands to reason that there will be more 300-yard passing games when you have more quarterbacks who are capable of doing so and have the weapons around them to do it. In 2006, there were three teams that threw for more than 4,000 yards, which breaks down to 250 yards per game. At the current rate, there will be 12 teams that eclipse that mark this year (in 2009 there were also 12 teams that threw for better than 4,000 yards, while the number dropped back to seven in 2010).