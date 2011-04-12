When it comes to Georgia's Green, Carolina just blowing smoke

Green is an extremely talented player, someone with game-changing skills. But he is a wide receiver, and the basic rule of player-personnel evaluation is that you don't take one with the first pick of the draft. The last time that happened was in 1996, when the New York Jets selected Keyshawn Johnson there. Johnson wore out his welcome with the Jets, and his career was solid but hardly strong enough to encourage the Jets or any other team to go that route again.