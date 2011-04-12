When it comes to Georgia's Green, Carolina just blowing smoke

Published: Apr 12, 2011 at 08:27 AM

You know the NFL draft is fast approaching. The smoke is getting thicker.

Example: Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green is scheduled to meet with the Carolina Panthers Friday.

That has prompted some speculation that the Panthers might have plans to select him, and not Auburn quarterback Cam Newton (or any QB for that matter) with the top overall pick.

How likely is that scenario? On a scale of one to 10, I'll give it a minus-five.

This is Pinocchio time in the NFL. General managers and scouts are telling enough lies that their noses should be rivaling the redwood forest.

They're all in the business of creating smokescreens, constantly feeding the media -- and, by extension, each other -- all sorts of misinformation mostly designed to gain any edge possible when it comes to making choices. Does it actually fool anyone? No. But that doesn't stop them from trying.

In some cases, they're hoping to say something that might cause a player to drop to a particular spot. In other cases, they're hoping to encourage another team to make a trade to move up to where they're picking so that they can acquire an additional pick or picks while getting a targeted player at a lower spot.

There is some suspicion around the league that that is what the Panthers have in mind by visiting with Green. They might be taking a closer look at him with the intention of possibly taking him a few spots lower if they can make a deal with a team that's willing to move a few spots higher to be certain of perhaps drafting Newton.

Green is an extremely talented player, someone with game-changing skills. But he is a wide receiver, and the basic rule of player-personnel evaluation is that you don't take one with the first pick of the draft. The last time that happened was in 1996, when the New York Jets selected Keyshawn Johnson there. Johnson wore out his welcome with the Jets, and his career was solid but hardly strong enough to encourage the Jets or any other team to go that route again.

Once the smoke clears, don't expect the Panthers to, either.

Follow Vic Carucci on Twitter @viccarucci

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson (thumb) questionable to return vs. Vikings

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson suffered a thumb injury in the second quarter against Minnesota and is questionable to return. Teddy Bridgewater has entered the game in relief.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 6 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa (groin) inactive versus Falcons

San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa is officially inactive for the 49ers' game versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Pro Bowl pass rusher has been dealing with a strained groin.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE