When it comes to fantasy, rivalries could (and should) get nasty

Waiver-Blocking

Take your eyes off your own roster and study his. Who does he need? Who might he try to stockpile for his playoff run? Which one of his top performers just pulled up lame or lost a teammate with a large impact on a star's production? Consequently which late-season, came-out-of-nowhere wonder is the perfect fit from the seeds and stems of available free agents? If you're even considering this, you are easily atop the pecking order with the first crack at everything because you suck. Calculate his needs and make the preemptive grab… even if that means you now have four quarterbacks, three defenses, or a baker's dozen tight ends.