When it comes to defensive success, big plays tell the tale

On Sunday night, Mario Manningham caught a beautifully arced pass at the 22-yard line, spun out of a desperate tackle attempt and put the Giants on the board with their first touchdown. It was Colts 24, Giants 7. Yippee for the G-Men.
That was the only big play the Giants could muster until garbage time. The Colts prevented the quarterback that connected on the most deep passes last season (Eli Manning) from doing the same in their house.
The NFL's manner of categorizing "big plays" is to keep track of gains of 20-plus yards. Indy allowed the Manningham catch (54 yards) and an inconsequential late touchdown to Hakeem Nicks (31 yards), and that was it.
So with that kind of lead up, 10 guesses as to what team's defense led the NFL in fewest big plays allowed last year ...
Yes, Peyton Manning is good. Yes, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark are loved more than Steve Alford and Keith Smart in Indiana. Yes, the Tecmo Bowl-like offense propelled the team to its second Super Bowl berth in four years last season.
It's surprising that Ryan's defense gave up more big plays than the little-engine-that-could Colts. What's not surprising is that it wasn't just those two teams that benefited from keeping a lid on plays of 20-plus yards. You'll notice that the third- and fourth-ranked teams in this quirky defensive category did pretty well too ... that is, if you think 13-3 and 10-6 are good.
When defenses perform adequately but have a propensity to give up the big play at inopportune times, they lose. It's just like peanut butter sandwiches. You put too big a chunk of peanut butter on the knife, and it won't spread evenly. The bread tears, your sandwich is ruined, and the day is shot.
We saw the Colts' day get shot in Week 1 at Houston. The defense got knifed for five plays of 20-plus yards in a loss to the Texans, and that's not counting a pass interference call on cornerback Kelvin Hayden that resulted in a 53-yard penalty.
By contrast, in 2009, the Colts didn't give up their fifth play of 20-plus yards until late in Week 3.
Why were they so good at that last year, as well as Sunday night? It's because Coyer's philosophy is an extension of former Colts defensive coordinator Ron Meek's style, which was an extension of Tony Dungy's Tampa 2: Schemes that bend, but don't break.
This is not to say Coyer's defense doesn't play aggressively. They just don't always have to send the kitchen sink to get pressure (SEE: Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney). The secondary is excellent at taking away the deep ball and keeping the yards after the catch down with sure-tackling. Playing Cover 2 with safeties splitting the field and defensive backs keeping everything in front of them is often called a "bubble" defense, and limits the gambling coaches can do.
"It's interesting to see how the bubble defenses like the Colts did in allowing big plays as opposed to those really aggressive teams," NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci said. "A lot of times, the attacking defenses end up not doing too well in that (category.)"
Exhibit A of Mooch's point is last year's Super Bowl Champs. New Orleans gave up 59 plays of 20-plus yards a year ago, which was tied for 20th in the league. That said, Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is as aggressive as they come, and how many times did you see Darren Sharper and Co. create points after gambling in coverage or running blitz?
The Colts forced the Giants to put together drives, which Eli Manning and Big Blue couldn't do. If the Colts continue to be stingy at giving up big plays, and Peyton Manning performs like he can, we'll see them again playing in early February.
Statistically speaking
» The 2000 Ravens, who won the Super Bowl, were a stingy defense. Believe it or not, those guys allowed 36 plays of 20-plus yards that season -- the same as the 2009 Colts.
» Andre Johnson in two career games against the Redskins: 23 receptions for 310 yards and a touchdown. And he played hurt Sunday, even left the game for a while.
Feeling Minnesota
» Sidney Rice and his healthy hip can't get on the field fast enough. Of Brett Favre's completions through two games, 24 have gone to tight ends and running backs and 12 to wide receivers.
» Shades of Super Bowl VIII, the Vikings played from behind on Saunday, and the Dolphins only threw when necessary. Hall of Famer Bob Griese attempted only seven passes in Miami's domination of Minnesota in that Super Bowl. Chad Henne only attempted 15 passes on Sunday, completing nine of them in the Dolphins' win.