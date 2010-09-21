When it comes to defensive success, big plays tell the tale

This is not to say Coyer's defense doesn't play aggressively. They just don't always have to send the kitchen sink to get pressure (SEE: Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney). The secondary is excellent at taking away the deep ball and keeping the yards after the catch down with sure-tackling. Playing Cover 2 with safeties splitting the field and defensive backs keeping everything in front of them is often called a "bubble" defense, and limits the gambling coaches can do.