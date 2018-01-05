When coach speak ruined us in 2017 fantasy football

Jackson insisted to us back in June that the Browns had "to run the ball more. I will be the first to tell you that." He even went so far as to say, "I beat myself up about that," in regard to how quickly the Browns got away from the run in 2016 under his watch. Hopefully, Hue is about to forgive himself a little easier this time around because Cleveland ranked 28th in run play percentage this year. Lead back Isaiah Crowell, the centerpiece of Jackson's promises to run more, finished with just eight more carries in 2017 than the 198 he totaled in the season prior.