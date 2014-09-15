What you need to know from Eagles' win over Colts

Cody Parkey kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Philadelphia Eagles to a come-from-behind 30-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. Our takeaways:
- The Eagles' secret weapon on this night was Darren Sproles, who set a career-high with 152 receiving yards and added an impressive 19-yard touchdown run. Sproles' final touch -- a 17-yard catch-and-run -- set up Parkey's game-winner. Sproles is a perfect fit in Chip Kelly's offense -- remember when a fifth-rounder was all it took to get him in a trade?
- Nick Foles has thrown for 653 yards through two weeks, but don't trust the numbers. Foles missed several open receivers on Monday, similar to his scattershot performance against the Jaguars in Week 1. The Eagles' winning ways have masked suspect play by their quarterback.
- Poor Trent Richardson. He actually showed some improvement here, busting three different runs of at least 10 yards and looking like a workable member of a committee with Ahmad Bradshaw. But Richardson fumbled twice, losing one that set up the Eagles' tying score. Goodwill was lost, as was any chance of a week of positive press coverage.
- Bradshaw, meanwhile, is like your unreliable and charismatic college buddy. You never know how long he'll stay at the party, but he always makes things better when he's there. Bradshaw ran hard and looked quick, finishing with 96 total yards and two receiving touchdowns. Chuck Pagano knows Bradshaw is a better option than T-Rich, but he also knows Bradshaw has durability-related limitations. A fine line to walk.
- Colts offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton picked the wrong time to get conservative after the Eagles tied the game in the fourth quarter. Indy took over with 3:25 to play and promptly dialed up consecutive off-tackle runs for Richardson. Luck was unable to connect with Reggie Wayne on the inevitable third-and-long, triggering a punt. The Colts never saw the ball again.
- The Eagles used the 26th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft on linebacker Marcus Smith. He was declared inactive against the Colts, one week after not playing a snap against the Jaguars. What we're trying to say here is that Smith is losing ground in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race.
- Bradley Fletcher offered up the latest reminder that many cornerbacks have the catching ability of your average toddler. Squeeze it, Fletch!
