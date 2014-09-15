Around the NFL

What you need to know from Eagles' win over Colts

Published: Sep 15, 2014 at 05:23 PM

Cody Parkey kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Philadelphia Eagles to a come-from-behind 30-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. Our takeaways:

  1. The Eagles' secret weapon on this night was Darren Sproles, who set a career-high with 152 receiving yards and added an impressive 19-yard touchdown run. Sproles' final touch -- a 17-yard catch-and-run -- set up Parkey's game-winner. Sproles is a perfect fit in Chip Kelly's offense -- remember when a fifth-rounder was all it took to get him in a trade?

Nick Foles

  1. Nick Foles has thrown for 653 yards through two weeks, but don't trust the numbers. Foles missed several open receivers on Monday, similar to his scattershot performance against the Jaguars in Week 1. The Eagles' winning ways have masked suspect play by their quarterback.
  1. Poor Trent Richardson. He actually showed some improvement here, busting three different runs of at least 10 yards and looking like a workable member of a committee with Ahmad Bradshaw. But Richardson fumbled twice, losing one that set up the Eagles' tying score. Goodwill was lost, as was any chance of a week of positive press coverage.
  1. Bradshaw, meanwhile, is like your unreliable and charismatic college buddy. You never know how long he'll stay at the party, but he always makes things better when he's there. Bradshaw ran hard and looked quick, finishing with 96 total yards and two receiving touchdowns. Chuck Pagano knows Bradshaw is a better option than T-Rich, but he also knows Bradshaw has durability-related limitations. A fine line to walk.
  1. Colts offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton picked the wrong time to get conservative after the Eagles tied the game in the fourth quarter. Indy took over with 3:25 to play and promptly dialed up consecutive off-tackle runs for Richardson. Luck was unable to connect with Reggie Wayne on the inevitable third-and-long, triggering a punt. The Colts never saw the ball again.
  1. The Eagles used the 26th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft on linebacker Marcus Smith. He was declared inactive against the Colts, one week after not playing a snap against the Jaguars. What we're trying to say here is that Smith is losing ground in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race.

NFL Replay

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

Relive the Philadelphia Eagles' thrilling 30-27 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

  1. Luck has lost back-to-back games for the first time in his NFL career. And the Colts find themselves two games behind the AFC South-leading Texans (!) after Week 2. The Colts hit the road on a short week to face the similarly win-challenged Jaguars on Sunday.
  1. Bradley Fletcher offered up the latest reminder that many cornerbacks have the catching ability of your average toddler. Squeeze it, Fletch!

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps every Sunday game from an upset-heavy Week 2 in the NFL, and considers what RGIII's injury could mean for the Redskins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs looking to avoid becoming fifth defending Super Bowl champs to start 0-2 Sunday vs. Jags

The Chiefs lost in Week 1 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. Now K.C. is trying to avoid becoming just the fifth defending Super Bowl champion to start 0-2 Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Isaiah Simmons fitting in with Giants, expects 'emotions' ahead of revenge game vs. Cardinals

﻿Isaiah Simmons﻿ has a rare quick-turn revenge-game opportunity as his Giants travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, a little over three weeks after they shipped the former first-round pick away for a bag of peanuts.
news

Nick Sirianni: 'Easier to correct' Eagles' issues with 2-0 start 

The reigning NFC champion Eagles haven't looked impressive through two weeks, holding on to one-score victories against the Patriots in Week 1 and the Vikings on Thursday night.
news

QB Kirk Cousins: Vikings 'shot ourselves in the foot' with four turnovers vs. Eagles 

The Minnesota Vikings fumbled away a chance to even their record to open the season, turning the ball over four times in Thursday night's 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. "A tough, tough loss. Solid opponent, shot ourselves in the foot with the turnovers," quarterback Kirk Cousins said.
news

Homecoming king: Philadelphia native D'Andre Swift runs for career-high 175 yards in Eagles' win over Vikings

Speeding past Minnesota Vikings defenders, D'Andre Swift posted a career-high 175 rushing yards as the Philadelphia Eagles ground attack ran roughshod en route to a 34-28 win on "Thursday Night Football."
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Eagles' win over Vikings on Thursday night

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles offense bounced back in big fashion Thursday night -- thanks in large part to a slew of Minnesota Vikings turnovers -- en route to a prime-time victory.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' Achilles surgery 'went great'; thanks everyone for 'love and prayers'

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear on the fourth snap of his first season with New York, said his surgery on Wednesday "went great," via an Instagram story posted Thursday. 
news

Week 2 Thursday inactives: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
news

Broncos pass rusher Frank Clark (hip) expected to miss a couple weeks 

Denver Broncos pass rusher Frank Clark is expected to miss a couple of weeks due to a hip injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Zach Wilson ready to take over as Jets' starting QB following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury

The Jets have had two days to pick up the pieces from the loss of ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ to an Achilles tear. It's Zach Wilson's team now. New York's new starting QB spoke Thursday about stepping back into the role.
news

Bears OC Luke Getsy: DJ Moore's 2 targets in Week 1 'a disappointment'

The Chicago Bears know they need to get DJ Moore more involved in their offense. Coordinator Luke Getsy called Moore's two targets in Week 1 "a disappointment."
news

DK Metcalf, Seahawks admit subpar effort led to surprising loss to Rams: 'They played harder'

One of the surprises from Week 1 in the NFL came from Seattle, where the Rams outplayed a Seahawks team that entered 2023 with hopes of reaching greater heights. DK Metcalf and Co. admitted L.A. players harder.