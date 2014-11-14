What you need to know about the Week 11 injury report

Bush reinjured his ankle early in the team's Week 10 matchup with the Miami Dolphins after returning to the lineup. Bush has missed two games this season already.
We would be surprised if Bush played against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after sitting out all week despite his questionable tag. The running back hasn't been effective while nursing the ankle injury, so giving it another week of rest makes sense for Detroit
The Lions will likely roll with Joique Bell getting the majority of carries, while Theo Riddick will be used mainly in the passing game out of the backfield against a stout Cardinals run defense.
Here are some other injuries we are tracking Friday:
- Doug Marrone announced that Bills cornerback Leodis McKelvinfractured his ankleThursday night. The team is deciding whether or not to put him on injured reserve. (McKelvin's guaranteed victory came undone.)
- Browns free safety Tashaun Gipson passed concussion protocol and has been upgraded to probable, per The Plain Dealer. Jordan Cameron (concussion), however, remained sidelined, and coach Mike Pettine said that Cameron will not play Sunday. Signs don't bode well for Cameron's long-term return, either: When asked if the tight end will be back this season, Pettine said he didn't know.
Also for Cleveland: defensive end Phil Taylor has a knee issue and will go on injured reserve and undergo surgery, per Pettine.
- DeAngelo Williams (foot) returned to practice Friday after missing the past two sessions. Coach Ron Rivera said that Williams will start. Also for the Panthers: Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (ankle) has been ruled out.
More Bengals news: Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (knee) is also out, while offensive tackle Andre Smith (ankle) is doubtful.
- Arian Foster (groin) was downgraded to out for the Texans ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, per the team's official site. Coach Bill O'Brien said Friday that Foster practiced a little; the running back was listed on the team's report as not participating Friday and questionable for Sunday.
- Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is probable with a groin injury, but running back Doug Martin is out, still nursing his ankle injury. Defensive end Michael Johnson (hand) and cornerback Alterraun Verner (hamstring), though, are both questionable.
- Defensive end Arthur Jones has been ruled out for the Colts' Sunday night matchup against the Patriots.
- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that receivers A.J. Jenkins and Donnie Avery will miss Week 11. Tight end Anthony Fasano (knee) is questionable, but didn't practice all week. Free Travis Kelce!
- The Giantsruled out linebacker Jacquian Williams, running back Peyton Hillis and defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins for Sunday's game. The Giants on Saturday then placed Hillis on injured reserve.
- Offensive playmaker Dexter McCluster (knee), Sammie Hill (hamstring), Blidi Wreh-Wilson (back) and Leon Washington were all limited Friday for the Titans; all are questionable for Monday night's game against the Steelers. Tight end Delanie Walker sat out his third consecutive practice with a concussion and is also questionable.
- The Bears activated wideout Marquess Wilson (collarbone), who's missed the whole season to this point, from injured reserve-designated to return.
As for their injury report, wide receiver Brandon Marshall (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday but is probable, as are tight end Martellus Bennett (ribs) and cornerback Tim Jennings (knee).
- The 49ers listed defensive back Jimmie Ward out with a foot injury, while fellow defenders Tramaine Brock (hamstring) and Dan Skuta (ankle) are questionable. Pass-catcher Bruce Ellington is also questionable with an ankle injury.
- While Ronnie Hillman exits the Broncos' backfield, Montee Ball makes his likely return; he's probable with a groin injury.
- Standout Chargers rookie Jason Verrett is ruled out with a shoulder injury, nose tackle Sean Lissemore (quad) is doubtful and safety Jahleel Addae (concussion) is questionable. The Chargers on Saturday placed Verrett on injured reserve. However, the Chargers get Ryan Mathews and linebacker Manti T'eo back from long-term injuries this week.
- The Vikings expect to welcome tight end Kyle Rudolph back to their offense, as he's listed as probable -- so is running back Jerick McKinnon.
- After leaving Sunday's game and returning, Saints cornerback Keenan Lewisis questionable with a knee injury, as is linebacker Curtis Lofton (ankle). Khiry Robinson (arm), Pierre Thomas (rib/shoulder) and Edwin Baker (concussion) are all out. Mark Ingram should get a heavy load again.
