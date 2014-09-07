 Skip to main content
What you need to know about Sunday's injuries

Published: Sep 07, 2014 at 06:47 AM
Chris Wesseling

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert's breakout season is on hiatus.

Eifert was forced from Sunday's season-opening 23-16 win versus the Baltimore Ravens after landing awkwardly on his arm in the first quarter. He was immediately sent to the locker room and did not return. NFL Media's Albert Breer reports, per a Bengals source, that the team believes the pass-catching tight end dislocated his elbow, likely sidelining him for an extended period.

Prior to the injury, Eifert was leading the Bengals' aerial attack with three catches for 37 yards in 12 minutes of action.

With Marvin Jones also injured, the Bengals will have to lean heavily on Mohamed Sanu and Giovani Bernard in the passing game.

Below is a running tally of all the essential injury news from Week 1's slate of games.

  1. Texans' No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowneysuffered a knee injury late in the first half of Houston's 17-6 win against Washington and did not return.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the pass rusher tore his meniscus and is expected to miss four to six weeks after surgery on Monday, per a source who has spoken with Clowney.

Breer reported earlier Sunday that Clowney also sprained his MCL, per two sources.

  1. Recent Buccaneers acquisition Logan Mankins didn't last very long before suffering an injury. The guard hurt his left knee against Carolina before being led into the locker room. He didn't return.
  1. Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict left the game late in the second quarter against the Ravens following a hit to the head. Burfict suffered a concussion and did not return.
  1. The Browns offense has big issues. Tight end Jordan Cameron aggravated a shoulder injury. Running back Ben Tate left the game against Steelers in the second quarter with an apparent knee injury. He was later ruled out by the team and did not return in Cleveland's last-second 30-27 loss.
  1. Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson was carted off the field near the end of the first half against the Titans. He did not return to the game -- a 26-10 loss. Chiefs coach Andy Reidlater said that Johnson ruptured his Achilles tendon. Fellow starter Mike DeVito also will miss the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. Brutal day for Kansas City. Update: Rapoport reported Monday an MRI confirmed a torn Achilles for DeVito.
  1. Eagles guard Evan Mathis left the game with an apparent left leg injury when LeSean McCoy was tackled into him late in the second quarter. Mathis was helped to the sideline, then carted to the locker room. He would not return for Philly's 34-17 victory.
  1. Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews went to the locker room with a suspected ankle sprain late in the second quarter. Matthews was the No. 6 overall pick. He did not return to the game.
  1. Rams quarterback Shaun Hill suffered a thigh injury, the team announced. Austin Davis threw his first NFL pass in relief of the injured Hill, who did not return to the 34-6 thrashing courtesy of the Vikings. Jeff Fisherlater said that Hill suffered a quad injury at the end of the first half. Hill will have further tests tomorrow, Fisher said.
  1. Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) and defensive tackle Barry Cofield (ankle) were deemed out and did not return to the game against the Texans. Cofield left the locker room with an air cast on his right foot, according to The Washington Post. Jay Gruden later said the injury was a legitimate concern. Reid will get an MRI on Monday.
  1. Safety Johnathan Cyprien left the Jaguars' game against the Eagles after suffering a head injury in the second quarter. He did not return.
  1. Steelers speedster Dri Archer exited the game against the Browns with a left knee and left ankle injury and did not return.
  1. San Francisco cornerback Chris Culliver suffered a head injury against the Cowboys. The team confirmed that he suffered a concussion.

More news out of the 49ers' secondary: Tramaine Brock left the contest in the first half with a toe injury. Brock returned in the fourth quarter after rookie safety Jimmie Ward exited with a possible concussion.

  1. Chicago lost two interior offensive linemen to ankle injuries: Matt Slauson and Roberto Garza
  1. Colts linebackers Cam Johnson (eblow strain) and Jerrell Freeman (hamstring) exited the tilt against the Broncos and didn't return. 

