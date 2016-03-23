Around the NFL

What would you be if you weren't an NFL head coach?

Published: Mar 23, 2016
Marc Sessler

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Wednesday's NFC Coaches Breakfast wheeled out another 16 leaders of men to discuss roster transactions, quarterback battles and scheme changes for 2016.

The sprawling grounds here at the Boca Raton Resort and Club are flush this week with the most football talent anywhere on earth, but what would these coaches be doing if they never fell in love with the game?

On Wednesday morning, we asked them that question. Here's what they had to say:

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy

"I'd be behind that camera (points to a TV camera jokingly). You'd see a different side. I'd be in the media, definitely. ... No, to be honest, I'd be in construction, I think. It's something -- business, construction -- just growing up, the way my father was wired, just always doing something in business. He was a fireman, we owned a bar, he had -- still does -- a couple rentals, so we were always doing something, so I'd be in some line of business."

Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians

"School teacher. Probably a guidance counselor. That's what I studied, but I always knew I wanted to be a coach."

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll

"Back in the day, I was told I should be a recreation director when I took my tests, so I'd be working in some city throwing out balls and playing hoops or something like that. That would probably fit me pretty good. But I would rather be digging and looking for historical stuff. I'd like to be an archeologist."

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett

"It's a hard question. I'm very fortunate, ever since I was a young kid, I wanted to be a football player and I had a chance to do that. Now I have a chance to be a football coach. This is what I've been thinking about my whole life. At the end of my playing career, I did a few games in NFL Europe for FOX as a broadcaster, so I messed around with that, but I feel really fortunate to play in the National Football League and now coach in the National Football League. It's something I've been thinking about since I was a young kid." (We then suggested that Garrett could partner with former teammate Troy Aikman in the booth, but he wouldn't bite, saying: "No, he's on the A team.")

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera

"Something in service, whether it be in the military or a firefighter or a police officer. Something like that."

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson

"I have a degree in business. I've always been intrigued with construction, architecture and I love the design of building something -- buildings even around here (at the Boca Raton Resort) -- I feel like that would be a nice path to go down if I weren't doing the football thing."

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer

"Probably something in sports. Baseball coach, I guess. Or (a hunter), something like that. There's a lot of things I can say, but I won't."

Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell

"There's a number of different things. Number one, I've always had a sense that I wanted to have an impact on young people. You know, that's one of the things that's always been near to my heart. A lot of folks in my family are ministers and so I could always see the interaction they had with people and how they were able to inspire, uplift, encourage and get people to do some things a little bit above and beyond they thought at the outset. So I've always wanted to be in that arena. I've always gravitated toward that, but the teaching aspect -- and that's what I do now. I mean, we're teachers. We're high-paid teachers, but nevertheless, our job is to instruct. But also, the important part of teaching is having some impact on their moral compass, as well. Winning is extremely important, but I think you have to deal with the whole man."

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn

"If I had to have a second career path, I'd go into the military. I love being part of a team. I love what that represents, and I think nobody does it better than our armed forces in terms of being a part of a team."

Chicago Bears coach John Fox

"I would have been a teacher. Actually, I was going to be a teacher first. I only got into coaching because of Proposition 13 in the state of California, which basically I go through five years of college, alright? (Because they freeze) all my profession: Fire department, teachers and police department. ... So I had to get a job, so I got hired by (former Rams, Chargers and Oilers coach) Sid Gillman at a little school called USIU. ... I was going to be a P.E. teacher ... so it was kind of a cosmic switch."

