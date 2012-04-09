What will Vikings do with third overall pick in 2012 draft?

In the past, the Vikings were talented in both lines. Big and physical, Minnesota could control the line of scrimmage, making it difficult to beat, at home and on the road. But now, both lines have regressed (the offensive side more than the defensive front). In the NFC North, the Vikings have to block some really good pass rushers, from Green Bay's Clay Matthews to Chicago's Julius Peppers to the wave of rushers in Detroit. If they are weak in the offensive line, forget about beating any of those teams on the road. And to win that division, road wins are vital. Therefore, fixing the line should be the No. 1 requirement on Spielman's list of things to do this offseason. And this is why most people predict Minnesota will take USC left tackle Matt Kalil at No. 3.