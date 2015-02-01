What went wrong on the Seahawks' final play?

Jermaine Kearse was going to engage with the defensive back, providing a momentary -- and legal -- shield for Ricardo Lockette to cut underneath on the quick slant. If the play is frozen at the right moment, just before Malcolm Butler advances past Brandon Browner (the cornerback who is engaged with Kearse) it looks like it is working to perfection. There is not a player within 3 yards of him to the left side and there is 4 yards of open space directly in front of him. Butler is charging from the blind side.