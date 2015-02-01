Around the NFL

What went wrong on the Seahawks' final play?

Published: Feb 01, 2015 at 04:32 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell could not agree on responsibility for what is now being looked at as the worst play call in Super Bowl history. Both blame themselves.

What is uniform, though, is an explanation for why it happened.

"We sent in our personnel, they sent in goal line," Carroll said. "It's not the right matchup for us to run the football, so on second down, we throw the ball. Really, it's to kind of waste that play. If we score, we do, if we don't we don't, then we run it on third and fourth down. No second thoughts, no hesitation."

The play call, according to several players, was validated once they saw Doug Baldwin shift to the opposite side of the line of scrimmage, where he was followed by Darrelle Revis. New England had four defensive linemen, four linebackers and just three defensive backs on the field.

Seattle had their 11 personnel -- one tight end, three wide receivers and a running back. It was a tremendous advantage.

"It was a man-zone read," Doug Baldwin said. "I went over to the other side, Revis came over to my side so we realized it was man. It was the right read. It was the right side to go to."

The design was also something the players have been familiar with, a play they have run hundreds of times with the same receivers.

Jermaine Kearse was going to engage with the defensive back, providing a momentary -- and legal -- shield for Ricardo Lockette to cut underneath on the quick slant. If the play is frozen at the right moment, just before Malcolm Butler advances past Brandon Browner (the cornerback who is engaged with Kearse) it looks like it is working to perfection. There is not a player within 3 yards of him to the left side and there is 4 yards of open space directly in front of him. Butler is charging from the blind side.

So what went wrong? An incredible example of play recognition, for one. That's all the Seahawks could muster after one of the most heartbreaking series in football history.

Lockette could have potentially ran the route just a few feet shorter, or as Bevell suggested a few times in his postgame press conference, could have positioned himself better to absorb the impact and fight for the ball (he would, after all, have to know Butler was there).

Russell Wilson could have not thrown it at all; that's another option. There is another moment when frozen at the 25-second mark where it's absolutely clear that Butler has picked up on the play.

"We had a good play," Wilson said. "If it was a catch it would be a completely different story."

Carroll made it clear that he didn't want to run the ball yet, but he also said he did not want New England to have any time to counter. What if they had scored on the play?

Adding to the confusion was the fact that several Seahawks players remember their coach or coaches making a completely different decision during other, less significant games.

"We've run the football against that personnel before and we've had success," left tackle Russell Okung said, adding later: "A couple years back against Arizona. We've done it a couple of times. I can't remember every single instance, but that play, we've been in that situation and came out on top."

They did not on Sunday night and will now enter an offseason wondering why the decision was made. Figuring out where the blame lies won't make the pain go away any sooner.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps Super Bowl XLIX, including Malcolm Butler's game-sealing pick, Tom Brady's legacy and more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jon Gruden: 'I felt like I died and woke up, and died again' in Raiders' wild win over Ravens

The Raiders thought they'd won. A touchdown was called, both benches emptied onto the field and fans started to exit. Then things really got crazy. Two turnovers later, Las Vegas claimed an overtime victory over Baltimore that neither team will soon forget.
news

NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Raiders' win over Ravens on Monday night

The Lamar Jackson-led Ravens and Derek Carr's Raiders went back and forth at Allegiant Stadium, but an overtime touchdown toss from Carr to Zay Jones sent Las Vegas to a 33-27 win over Baltimore. 
news

Former 49ers, Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passes away at 37

Former 49ers and Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away, the 49ers announced. He was 37. Haralson played seven years for San Francisco and later served as the team's director of player engagement for two. He also played two seasons with the Saints.
news

Week 1 Monday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Cowboys activate All-Pro OL Zack Martin, place WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve

Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who missed Week 1, has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, while Dallas wideout ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ (calf) has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Monday. 
news

Julio Jones' 'dumb (expletive)' penalty encapsulates Titans' terrible day vs. Cardinals

Tennessee's acquisition of ﻿Julio Jones﻿ was hailed as a move that could push the Titans toward legitimate Super Bowl contention. In Week 1, it didn't do much more than set them back, at least on one regrettable snap. 
news

49ers RB Raheem Mostert (knee) going on IR, expected to miss about eight weeks

The 49ers' running back room will be without a key piece for the foreseeable future. Raheem Mostert is headed to injured reserve after chipping cartilage in his knee during Sunday's win against the Lions.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy 'to miss some time' with high ankle sprain suffered in win over Giants

Jerry Jeudy avoided serious injury Sunday in a play that initially appeared to be headed toward a much worse outcome. How long he'll be out, however, remains to be seen.
news

Washington placing QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip subluxation) on injured reserve

﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ will be sidelined at least three weeks following his Week 1 injury. An MRI revealed the Washington quarterback suffered a hip subluxation in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, confirming earlier reports.
news

Jets LT Mekhi Becton out 4-5 weeks after suffering knee cap dislocation

The Jets will be without their blind-side blocker for over a quarter of the season. Jets starting left tackle Mekhi Becton will miss four to five weeks after suffering a knee cap dislocation in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
news

Jameis Winston grateful to be with Saints: 'This is a better team than I'd ever been with'

After spending the 2020 season behind Drew Brees, Jameis Winston confidently and efficiently led the Saints to a promising season-opening victory against the Packers, a sign that the former No. 1 overall pick has matured in all the right ways.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 13

The Lions have lost starting CB Jeff Okudah for the season. Plus, news and notes on injuries and transactions from Monday of Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW