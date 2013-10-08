What we're not overreacting to after Week 5

Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins: Both teams have lost back-to-back games after starting out 3-0, including convincing losses to the Saints. No one should be surprised. Both teams will lose to "elite" teams and be in close battles otherwise. This is life for a middle-of-the-road NFL squad. They have the talent and quarterbacks to make a run at a playoff berth, but expecting anything more than nine or 10 wins is expecting too much.