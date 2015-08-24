What we learned: Week 2 winners and losers

Highly drafted tackles: Entering his third season, Luke Joeckel still doesn't look natural as a pass protector. We saw him get beat on a speed rush by James Harrison in the first week of the preseason, and he had a holding penalty in the second week. Bruce Arians has picked on Cardinals first round pick D.J. Humphries publicly all preseason, and we saw why. He made Chargers pass rusher Jerry Attaochu look like Lawrence Taylor. Eric Fisher, the forgotten No. 1 overall pick of the Chiefs in 2013, remains out with an ankle injury.