What we learned: Suspensions plaguing Cowboys

This should have been an uplifting Cowboys offseason with the healthy returns of Tony Romo and Dez Bryant. Instead, the defense has suffered constant issues without easy solutions. Jerry Jones has taken some big risks lately from Greg Hardy to Gregory to drafting second-round pick Jaylon Smith, who is expected to miss his rookie season as he recovers from a severe knee injury. Smith might turn out to be a great pick, but coach Jason Garrett needs defensive players now. He's running out of them.