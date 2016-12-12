What we learned: Resilient Patriots hold off Ravens

In terms of size, athleticism and blocking ability, Martellus Bennett is the closest the Pats have come to cloning Gronkowski. LeGarrette Blount is enjoying a Pro Bowl season, headlining New England's best backfield since Corey Dillon and Kevin Faulk keyed a championship run over a decade ago. Led by the return of venerable assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, the offensive line has steadily improved throughout the season. Chris Hogan and rookie Malcolm Mitchell give Brady reliable speed outside the numbers for the first time since Randy Moss was taking the top off of defenses. Josh McDaniels attacks the opponent's weakness as well as any play-caller in the league. Even without Gronkowski and Danny Amendola, this is a Super Bowl-caliber offense.