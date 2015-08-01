Around the NFL

What we learned: QBs battle in Buffalo, Houston

Published: Aug 01, 2015 at 02:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The start of training camp practices ignites position battles.

With quarterback being the most vital job in all of sports, signal-caller battles remain the most intriguing. Two heated up Saturday in Buffalo and Houston.

First we begin with the Bills where Rex Ryan continues his perpetual search for a signal-caller.

The three-headed competition between Matt Cassel, EJ Manuel and Tyrod Taylor has been painful to watch so far.

Manuel and Cassel split first team reps and went a combined 1-for-8 during one period of 11-on-11 drills, per ESPN's Mike Rodak. Yuk.

Particularly disheartening is the difficulty Bills quarterbacks have with the downfield passes.

We weep for Sammy Watkins.

Cassel and Taylor took first-team reps on Friday. With Manuel and Cassel taking them Saturday, we assume the Taylor-Manuel combo will be next in the rotation.

At this stage, it looks like the shaky Bills quarterback battle could come down to the wire before the regular season starts.

Over in Houston, Ryan Mallett isn't ready to concede anything to Brian Hoyer.

"Are you counting me out?" he bristled at a reporter Saturday.

The prevailing assumption among beat writers is that Hoyer will eventually be named the starter.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien declined to say Saturday whether he has a better sense of who will win the job or when he would like to make such an announcement.

In the end it will come down to whether O'Brien is comfortable with the steadier, but physically limited Hoyer or the upside of the bigger-armed Mallett.

Some other nuggets from Saturday's training camps:

  1. The Steelersnabbed a good starting cornerback when they gave up a conditional fifth-round pick to the Eagles for Brandon Boykin. The Steelers secondary was one of the worst units in the NFL entering training camp.
  1. The Raiders got some great news with Sio Moore hitting the practice field after dealing with a hip injury. He and phenom Khalil Mack should provide Oakland's defense with some pop this season.
  1. It's been a while since we'd heard anything about free agent guard Evan Mathis. Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said he had talks with Mathis' agent. It's unclear how deep those talks went. Maccagnan alluded to money being an issue.
  1. The Redskins plan to run the ball "a lot more" in 2015, says NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Redskins fans rejoice!
  1. Not only is Carson Palmer's knee doing swell, but the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback said he rehabbed his right shoulder and his arm is stronger this year. It's all looking up for the Cards this year.
  1. Rex Ryan said he'd be comfortable starting second-round cornerback Ronald Darby. Darby has flashed during practices while Leodis McKelvin is on the NFI list.
  1. Overhyping early training camp performances is folly, but we'd like to note that Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert stood out on Saturday. After playing just one game in 2014, a healthy Eifert would provide another playmaker for Andy Dalton in a somehow overlooked, studly offense.
  1. Marc Trestman insists he won't change the Ravens' offensive philosophy to match his pass-happy tendencies.
  1. LeGarrette Blount returned to the field after reportedly failing his conditioning test this week. He was Patriot-like in his mum responses about why he missed practices.

Some quick injury updates:

  1. Steelers second-year receiver Martavis Bryant will reportedly undergo a minor procedure for an elbow infection, per Fox Sports. It's not a long-term issue, but the wideout is expected to miss 7-10 days of training camp.
  1. Panthers receiver Stephen Hill was carted off the field with a right leg injury. It didn't look good. He will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.
  1. Browns defensive lineman Billy Winn was also carted off with an apparent right leg injury.
  1. Cleveland running backs Terrance West (calf) and Duke Johnson (tweaked hamstring) went down. Both said the injuries aren't serious.
  1. Jets rookie receiver Devin Smith will miss 4-6 weeks with broken ribs and a punctured lung, NFL Media's Albert Breer reports. Since Jets fans flew a banner taunting the Patriots over Foxborough, Gang Green's former Defensive Rookie of the Year got charged with going 140 mph and their second round pick landed in the hospital. No bueno.
  1. Poor Kyle Williams (the receiver, not the defensive lineman) got hurt for the fourth straight year.
  1. HBO sent out a teaser of an Andrea Kremer interview with Rex Ryan. A summary of the video below from Around The NFL's Conor Orr read: "Rex cried, and some other stuff."
  • *
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals' Joe Burrow gives title of NFL's best QB to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'He's the one to knock off'

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is among the best in the NFL at his position, but when asked who ranks as QB1, the Cincinnati star gave that mantle to Patrick Mahomes.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook says he's in no rush to find new team, wants to find 'right fit'

After being released by the Vikings, free-agent running back Dalvin Cook says he's in no rush to sign with a team and wants to find the "right fit."

news

Stefon Diggs not at Bills mandatory minicamp; HC Sean McDermott 'very concerned' over absence

With mandatory minicamp kicking off on Tuesday, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not present and head coach Sean McDermott said he was "very concerned" with Diggs' absence.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Odell Beckham a 'full-go' for practice, but will have ramp-up period

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday that wide receiver Odell Beckham (knee) is a full-go and will participate in practice.

news

George Kittle not worried about 49ers' QB situation: 'We have a chance to win a lot of football games'

With questions at quarterback heading into the 2023 season, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle joined "Good Morning Football" to discuss where the team stands with training camp around the corner.

news

Jaguars exploring Daytona International Speedway as possible venue during stadium renovations

Ladies and gentlemen, lace your cleats? It's possible that if the Jacksonville Jaguars relocate for home games during proposed renovations to TIAA Bank Field, they could end up playing at Daytona International Speedway.

news

Bengals' Jonah Williams backing off trade request, 'stoked' ahead of RT move: 'I'm going to crush it'

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams has backed off his trade request and is now excited about his move to the right side of the line.

news

Eagles' Darius Slay details 'cordial' Matt Patricia reunion: 'It's another day at the office'

When the Philadelphia Eagles added Matt Patricia to their coaching staff, one of the first questions was what cornerback Darius Slay thought about the move. Asked Monday about the relationship, Slay said things have been "cordial."

news

Lions LB coach says first-rounder Jack Campbell no lock to start in rookie season

The Detroit Lions drafted Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell No. 18 overall, viewing him as a ready-to-play rookie. However, linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard noted Monday the assumption Campbell will walk into the Week 1 starting gig is wrong-headed.

news

Patriots rookie Malik Cunningham trying to follow Julian Edelman path from QB to WR

Malik Cunningham is attempting to replicate Julian Edelman's transition from QB to WR with the New England Patriots. The former Louisville quarterback signed with the Pats as an undrafted free agent this offseason and has reportedly impressed coaches with his early-stage development as a wideout.

news

NFL community reacts to Denver Nuggets winning NBA Finals

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions. The Nuggets received congratulations from their Mile High neighbors, the Denver Broncos, after their dominant and historic run, along with other members of the NFL community.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More