What we learned: Preseason Week 1 takeaways

Bears optimism: While the shifty rookie wideouts above shined, Chicago was dealt with the roughest blow of the weekend when they announced the No. 7 overall pick Kevin White will undergo surgery for a shin stress fracture. He will miss at least the first six games of the season, and quite possibly be out the whole year. Chicago is lacking plenty on defense, but there was a chance that their skill position talent (White, Alshon Jeffery, Martellus Bennett, Matt Forte and Eddie Royal) could make up for it. It's worth wondering if White will only be fully up to speed by the time Jay Cutler is playing elsewhere.