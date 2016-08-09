Around the NFL

What we learned: Patriots win, lose, draw on Tuesday

Published: Aug 09, 2016 at 01:49 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots took center stage on Tuesday, but did they win, lose or draw?

Safety Nate Ebner was the big winner, helping USA Rugby to a 26-0 victory over Brazil as Patriots coaches and teammates met to cheer on their football teammate. Ebner is the first active NFL player to compete in the Summer Olympics.

New England's pass rush suffered a substantial loss when starting defensive end Rob Ninkovich went down with a torn triceps that is expected to sideline him until October. Along with Pro Bowlers J.J. Watt and Calais Campbell, Ninkovich is one of just three players with at least 40 sacks and 350 tackles since 2010.

Call it a draw for the wide receiver corps after Julian Edelman slammed his helmet in frustration upon suffering a leg injury in one-on-one drills. The initial news left Pats fans holding their collective breath, as trainers were examining the lower leg close to the area of Edelman's offseason foot surgery.

As it turns out, though, Edelman did not suffer a setback, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported. Tom Brady's go-to receiver is now considered day-to-day.

All in all, the perennial AFC powerhouse should count its blessings that Tuesday's news wasn't more debilitating.

Here's what else we learned from Tuesday's action in training camps around the league:

  1. The Philadelphia Eagles are in danger of losing one of their most valuable offensive players for the bulk of the season. Stalwart right tackle Lane Johnson is appealing a 10-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts' depleted front seven, already on our radar as potentially the league's weakest, just received more bad news. Starting defensive end Kendall Langford is expected to miss three-to-four weeks due to a knee scope. With Arthur Jones suspended and Henry Anderson still recovering from ACL surgery, the defensive line is shaping up as a major liability.
  1. Another one of the league's most suspect units, Miami's secondary, should get a boost if former Redskins and 49ers cornerback Chris Culliver is fully recovered from ACL surgery. Culliver is set to sign a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Dolphins.
  1. The Denver Broncos announced that Mark Sanchezwill get the starting nod for the preseason opener versus the Chicago Bears. Sanchez will play the entire first quarter, followed by Trevor Siemian in the second quarter and rookie Paxton Lynch in the second half. At least one veteran beat reporter believes Siemian is in the driver's seat for the Week 1 nod:
  1. The Cardinalsrestructured the contract of left tackle Jared Veldheer, freeing up $4 million in cap space. Their next move could involve lowering the cap numbers of Chandler Jones ($7.8 million), Michael Floyd ($7.3 million) and Calais Campbell ($15.25 million) by reaching extensions prior to the start of the season.
  1. Seeking clarity in Jacksonville's backfield? No such luck. The Jaguars listed T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory as co-starters on their first depth chart of training camp.
  1. Poor Victor Cruz can't buy a break. Around The NFL's Conor Orr noted last week that Cruz still has a ways to go in his second comeback attempt since tearing his patellar tendon. He's now in danger of missing Friday's preseason opener with a strained groin.
  1. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided injury updates on a trio of key players. Tight end Jimmy Graham is "right on the edge of coming back" from the PUP list. Sidelined by hip and hamstring injuries since OTAs, rookie running back C.J. Prosise has "missed a ton, there's no other way to put it."

Although Carroll acknowledged that "it's going to be awhile" before Thomas Rawls is back in peak football shape after missing the entire offseason, the arrow is certainly pointing up. "I'm feeling good, I'm feeling awesome," Rawls said. "I'm feeling great, I'm feeling phenomenal."

Carroll went a step further, describing Rawls' rehab effort as "vicious" and "unreal," adding, "I don't think there's anybody in better shape than Thomas."

  1. The Ravens finally received positive injury news of their own, as coach John Harbaugh expects outside linebackers Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil, wide receivers Steve Smith and Breshad Perriman and running back Lorenzo Talaiferro to be ready for game action once the regular season opens.
  1. The Packers welcomed tight end Jared Cook, wide receiver Ty Montgomery and linebacker Sam Barrington back from the PUP list on Tuesday. The first impression of Aaron Rodgers' connection with Cook couldn't have gone any better.
  1. For all of the handwringing over the losses of Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu, the Bengals wide receiver corps remains in good shape. Second-round rookie Tyler Boyd has been the "star of camp," according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.
  1. Boyd isn't the only rookie turning heads this month. Titans' power back Derrick Henry dominated Monday night's scrimmage, inspiring high praise from Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Orakpo.
  1. Those associated with Tim Tebow insist the former quarterback's plan to pursue a baseball career is not just a publicity stunt. Whether it's true or not, Jets wide receiver Eric Decker understands the direct effect of Tebowmania:
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (rib cartilage) limited Wednesday, considered day to day

Bolts quarterback Justin Herbert was limited in Wednesday's practice, according to the Chargers' practice report. Despite the designation, coach Brandon Staley presented a fairly optimistic outlook on Herbert's condition.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: 'Wait until we see what his contract is'

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson was limited in practice Wednesday due to an elbow injury, but said he's fine and ready to throw "a lot Sunday."

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay confused by lack of playing time: 'I should be playing ... that's a fact'

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay played just two snaps in the Giants' 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay remains perplexed at the current situation, one in which the Giants appear to be icing him out of the action, and is anticipating -- perhaps hopefully more than anything -- things will change for him in Week 3.

news

Week 3 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Joe Burrow cautions against panicking over Bengals' slow start to 2022 season: 'We are going to be fine'

The Bengals have not had the strong start they had hoped for, and that many predicted for last year's Super Bowl runners-up. But quarterback Joe Burrow said it's not time to panic about Cincinnati's season yet, as there's still ample opportunities to address issues and make it back to the playoffs.

news

NFL sends warning letter to Buccaneers exec Bruce Arians for actions on sideline during game vs. Saints

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the NFL sent Bruce Arians, now serving as Bucs senior advisor to the general manager, a warning letter noting that his actions on the sideline on Sunday weren't acceptable.

news

Frank Reich on Colts' poor start to 2022: 'You have to resist temptation to overreact'

The Colts are searching for answers after an 0-1-1 start to the season. Coach Frank Reich tried to take a long-term approach and not make hasty changes after the dismal start.

news

Tom Brady practicing Wednesday ahead of Packers-Buccaneers despite schedule calling for day off

Instead of taking his usual Wednesday off, Tom Brady will participate in practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brady was content with the decision because he felt good enough physically to participate.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to receive 'full slate of reps' as he attempts to return for 'MNF'

Receiver Michael Gallup will take a "full slate of reps" in practice this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Mike Evans suspension upheld; Buccaneers WR will miss Week 3 vs. Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld and he will miss Sunday's game against the Packers, the league announced Wednesday.

news

Bills' Stefon Diggs hopes to 'grow old' with Josh Allen: 'I'm trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it'

The tandem of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs has been unstoppable so far this season, helping the Bills outscore opponents a combined 72-17 to get off to a 2-0 start. This pairing will be tested in Week 3 when Buffalo visits the Miami Dolphins, who boast two top WRs of their own.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE