What we learned: Packers' offense shows life vs. Bears

Thursday's performance was a microcosm of the Packers' offensive woes going back to last October. Rodgers has led scoring drives on five of six game-opening possessions this season, taking advantage of Mike McCarthy's scripted plays in a decisive aerial show. Once the scripted plays are exhausted, though, Rodgers lapses into sandlot ball, failing to set his feet as the passing game loses its timing element. Because Green Bay's slow-footed receiversstruggle to separate on isolation routes, Rodgers feels more comfortable when the play breaks down, providing a sliver of space to exploit. Did the 20-point second-half explosion end finally put a stop to that vicious circle, allowing Rodgers to regain trust in his receivers? We'll find out next week in Atlanta.