What we learned: Jaguars make their AFC South move

Blake Bortles entered the game on pace for 34 touchdown passes. The Jaguars invested $46 million in red-zone specialist Julius Thomas. They spent second-round draft picks on spectacular leaper Allen Robinson and dual-purpose running back T.J. Yeldon. Second-year receiver Allen Hurns had been the only player in the NFL with a touchdown catch in seven consecutive games. Head coach Gus Bradley and offensive coordinator Greg Olson need to trust their playmakers to do what they were acquired to do in key situations.