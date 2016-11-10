What we learned: Grizzled veterans lead Ravens to win

"It's nice to have stability at quarterback now," left tackle Joe Thomas told NFL Network's James Palmer this week. "We didn't have that at the start of the year." That stability lasted just over two quarters, as Kessler was yanked for journeymanJosh McCown in a 13-7 game. Kessler was indecisive for the second straight week, struggling to pick up blitzes. More problematic for the Browns' long-term plans, he lacks the arm strength to consistently hit NFL throws outside the numbers. Even if we view his future as a high-end backup, it behooves Jackson to stick with the rookie for the rest of a lost season.