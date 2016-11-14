What we learned: Giants win close battle vs. Bengals

On fourth-and-goal at the 3-yard line with 14:12 remaining in the fourth quarter (the Giants were trailing 20-14) McAdoo opted to go for it. Eli Manning punched a short pass to a cutting Sterling Shepard, resulting in the winning touchdown. However, McAdoo made the decision long before the actual play. Before the drive, the offense approached the series with the knowledge that this would be four-down territory even though the game was not on the line and there was plenty of time left on the clock.