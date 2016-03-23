What we learned from the NFC coaches breakfast

Carroll also praised DeShawn Shead as doing a "great job" last season, adding: "The combination of Jeremy and DeShawn gives us two different style corners and both those guys played the nickel spot and that allows us to flip guys around matchup-wise. Richard (Sherman) as well, as we did last year, so we have all the flexibility -- the best flexibility we've ever had -- and it allows us to go into the draft and not have to be concerned about having to get a guy."