What we learned from the divisional playoffs

Tony Romo of the Cowboys has yet to win a playoff game and he's taking some heat for his off-the-field decisions. The truth is, Romo is a heck of a quarterback and really just a work in progress. It takes time to get all the parts of playing quarterback in the NFL under control. I would be more interested to see him clean up the decision making outside the pocket -- like throwing the ball away -- than his decisions outside the football environment. Romo makes plays, has arm strength, is a solid leader and will build on this last experience. For the 2007 season, the words of Bill Parcells from 2006 still ring loud, "Don't anoint him just yet."