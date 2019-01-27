Around the NFL

What we learned from the 2019 Pro Bowl

Published: Jan 27, 2019 at 09:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The AFC defeated the NFC, 26-7, in the 2019 Pro Bowl on a rain-soaked Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Here's what we learned from the annual all-star showcase:

  1. Patrick Mahomes knows we're marveling at what he's doing on a weekly basis. The AFC starter moved the team down the field with ease on its opening drive and went for more social media traffic by attempting a no-look pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. The pass glanced off Smith-Schuster's hands, which haven't received enough passes from Mahomes to expect such a feat -- or if you're old school, such nonsense.
  1. Coaches like to have fun in this game, as evidenced by Ezekiel Elliott running a read option with Saquon Barkley. That begs the question: Is there a running back duo that could do that in an actual game? The pseudo-QB running back would have to have a decent arm, or else it would get blown up in the backfield, so our pool shrinks. It probably wouldn't happen. Then again, neither would Elliott and Barkley rushing the passer, which also happened in the third quarter. Mike Evans played defensive back later, too, recording an interception. Other offensive players joined in on the side-switching fun, and Melvin Ingram came this close to scoring a rushing touchdown. The capper: Jalen Ramsey caught a touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson with 0:19 left to cap the dominant day for the AFC. Where better than the Pro Bowl?
  1. The word of the day: drops. Jarvis Landry dropped a pass over the middle that would've gone for a touchdown. Amari Cooper separated from Chris Harris Jr. and was in perfect position for an over-the-shoulder catch of a pass from Cowboys teammate Dak Prescott. It bounced off his facemask. There were more, and the rain can be blamed for some of it, but in an all-star game, we expect the all-stars to make all-star plays -- or at least the more frequent ones.
  1. When Jamal Adams sacked Mitch Trubisky on an ill-fated flea-flicker attempt, he celebrated the then-challenged result by running off the field with his helmet in the air. I asked fellow Around The NFL writer Jeremy Bergman if an interception would secure a Pro Bowl Defensive MVP for him. Minutes later, he intercepted a pass thrown into the gray sky by usual receiver Adam Thielen, securing the honor. Adams comes away with the award after doing a little bit of everything this week -- including tackling a mascot -- while the offensive MVP predictably goes to Mahomes.
  1. Sunday's honorable mention award goes to the sound of steady precipitation, which made a consistently audible microphone pop that sounded similar to a plate of leftovers on the verge of exploding inside a microwave. The towel used to clean up that metaphorical explosion could have been useful to wipe off some of the camera lenses that featured water droplets distorting some of the game's images. But in all, the production crew and everyone involved deserves a lot of credit for toughing out some uncomfortable conditions to bring the world an exhibition game filled with most of football's stars.
  1. With less than 10 minutes to play, we were facing the threat of a shutout in the Pro Bowl for the first time in the game's long history. Prescott helped us avoid such disaster by tossing a touchdown to Falcons tight end Austin Hooper before we reached the nine-minute mark. This definitely wasn't the most, um, explosive Pro Bowl we've ever seen.
  1. Mic'ing up players was a nice touch. Hearing Andrew Luck call plays and tell his receivers he wants a thumbs up before the snap if the corner route will be open was a great look inside the game that we typically don't receive. The rainfall was a downer on the audio, but the intent was nice, and really only possible in a game like this.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers were additional team involved in RB Jonathan Taylor trade; Dolphins GM on talks with Colts

The Green Bay Packers were the "mystery" team involved in talks for a potential trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice for first time since injuring calf in July

Joe Burrow returned to practice on Wednesday, a week and a half ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 contest against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Rams to sign veteran kicker Brett Maher

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing contract details with veteran kicker Brett Maher, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

Patriots signing Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham to practice squad after QBs clear waivers

The Patriots are signing Bailey Zappe and rookie QB/WR Malik Cunningham to their practice squad after the young signal-callers cleared waivers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of 2023 season

NFL.com is keeping an eye on the players signed to every team's practice squad ahead of the 2023 regular season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Vikings signing ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin to active roster

The Vikings have added more competition for the RB2 role. Minnesota is signing running back ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ to the active roster, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Patriots teammates express confidence in QB Mac Jones after 'surprising' Bailey Zappe cut

The Patriots' initial 53-man roster included a single quarterback, Mac Jones, with ﻿Bailey Zappe﻿, ﻿Malik Cunningham﻿ and ﻿Trace McSorley﻿ all being cut. It's an odd situation, but the Patriots having one QB on the roster isn't a big deal -- right now.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas details body rejecting hardware from ankle, toe surgeries

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is fully healthy heading into the 2023 season after three years dealing with injuries, a process he says was drawn out when his body rejected hardware from his toe and ankle surgeries.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: 'Don't poke' New York Jets' new QB1

Don't poke the bear -- especially when the bear is a four-time NFL MVP. Brendan Walker breaks down Episode 4 of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets," which includes an amusing moment with Aaron Rodgers.
news

Dolphins DL Christian Wilkins' focus on 'being the best teammate I can be' after extension talks fall through

Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins isn't getting an extension ahead of the 2023 season, but that's not dissuading him from doing whatever he can to be the best for his squad in the year ahead. 
news

Trey Lance 'had a big smile' when he found out he was traded to Cowboys

Quarterback Trey Lance is excited about his new home after being traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Dallas Cowboys last week. "When I heard 'Cowboys,' I had a big smile on my face," Lance said. 