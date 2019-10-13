What we learned from Sunday's Week 6 NFL games

Welcome back, Hunter Henry -- for real! The Chargers tight end was active for the first since the home opener and was Rivers' favorite target on the night, finishing with eight catches for 100 yards and L.A.'s only two touchdowns. Henry is unstoppable in the red zone, but the Bolts have to get there more often. Then maybe Los Angeles could get back in the win column. The Chargers (2-4) will enter their Week 7 bout with the Titans tied for the worst record in the AFC West.