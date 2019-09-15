What we learned from Sunday's Week 2 games

Down four under two minutes after Atlanta won back the lead, Wentz launched a prayer 43 yards down the middle of the field on fourth down into the waiting arms of Agholor, who had just dropped a gimme deep ball in stride. It was a miraculous, impossible play out of step with the game's momentum, one that made you feel Wentz and Philly were destined at the end of this sloppy Sunday night to come away 2-0. But it wasn't to be. Wentz, faced with a fourth-and-8 in the red zone, threw a seven-yard pass to Ertz, and the tight end, corralled by Atlanta's aggressive secondary, couldn't extend it past the marker. Given the Eagles' slew of injuries and poor first-half play, that they were even in that position late in the game was a victory in itself. But in the standings, it's still a loss, one that keeps the Birds (1-1) a game behind the Cowboys in the NFC East.