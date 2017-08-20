What we learned from Sunday's preseason games

Without Julio Jones, the Falcons spread the ball around with 10 players catching at least one pass in the half. Atlanta converted five of its first six third downs and earned 16 first downs in the first two quarters. The first three drives went 10 plays, 14 plays and 13 plays, all producing points. While the Steelers defense was missing a few starters, it's a positive sign that Atlanta's high-flying offense doesn't appear to have had its wings clipped by the coordinator change.