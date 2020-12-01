What we learned from Seahawks' win over Eagles on Monday night

2) No ills were remedied for the Eagles offense with Jalen Hurts being folded into the mix, the issues just got far more convoluted. Carson Wentz was abysmal from the outset; Hurts came in for some snaps and offered no relief. And the Eagles have lost three in a row with the offense failing to touch 20 points in each of them. Wentz's start was dreadful, with a trio of incompletions to open the game and the first of three consecutive three-and-outs. Hurts made a cameo and was 1-for-1 for six yards. He wasn't even bestowed a full drive to show what could come to be. At one point, he and Wentz were each in the huddle together and a timeout was taken and confusion seemingly rang out. It's difficult to defend Wentz -- whose final stats (25-for-45 for 215 yards, 2 TDs, INT, 73.8 rating) actually paint a better picture than how ugly this outing was. Still, he was sacked six times and rushed for a team-high 42 of the Eagles' 70 rushing yards. For all of Wentz' trials, the Eagles' offensive hopes still rest securely upon his shoulders. The Wentz of past seasons seems nowhere to be found, but can the Eagles really move on from a franchise quarterback with great past success and a huge contract to a rookie second-rounder? It's a question the Eagles likely don't want to answer, but it's one they'll need to make.