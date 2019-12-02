What we learned from Seahawks' victory over Vikings

As for Minnesota, the Vikings fell one game behind the Packers (9-3) in the NFC North on Monday night, but still remain a game ahead of the Rams (7-5) for the sixth spot in the NFC. Finishing the season against opponents with a combined record of 22-25-1, including all three of their NFC North rivals, Minnesota is still in a good position to make the postseason and even win the North. But that's what we said last year, too...