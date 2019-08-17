What we learned from Saturday's preseason games

On offense, left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who missed all of last season, played three series and looked solid. The LT anchored well in pass pro. He can improve in run blocking, but for his first appearance, it was positive. Receiver Jacobi Meyers continued to eat up corners off the line of scrimmage (6/82). Rookie running back Damien Harris got the bulk of the workload in the backfield and responded well in both the run and pass game, earning 14 rushes for 80 yards and four catches for 28 yards. Harris displayed great vision on a 20-yard scamper, toughness to power through arm tackles, and good route running to find free space. Backup QB Jason Stidham also continued his stalwart preseason, completing 74 percent of his passes for 193 yards and a beautiful arching back-shoulder TD.