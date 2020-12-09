What we learned from Ravens' win over Cowboys on Tuesday

Lamar Jackson was back on the field and the Baltimore Ravens were back in the win column. Bolstered by a terrific showing from Jackson in his return after testing positive for COVID-19, the Ravens snapped a three-game skid and continued the Dallas Cowboys' troubles as Baltimore won, 34-17, on Tuesday.

1) In his return to the field after missing a game and multiple practices due to a positive COVID-19 test, ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ got off to a bit of a slow start. But the man has catch-up speed. Bursting through on a first-quarter, fourth-down call for a 37-yard touchdown a drive after throwing an interception, Jackson put the Ravens ahead and looked to be back at full strength and full speed. Jackson often looked to be the fastest guy on the field as he galloped past flat-footed Cowboys. On the evening, he had three touchdowns, two through the air along with 107 yards on 12-of-17 passing and the aforementioned one on the ground that went with 94 yards on 13 carries. He was dazzling for much of the game and was the catalyst for a Ravens rushing attack that rolled over the Cowboys. Though Jackson has hardly looked like his 2019 MVP self in 2020, he flashed that form on a terrific Tuesday. This was a big game for Baltimore and Jackson stepped up and led his Ravens (7-5) to victory.

2) The Cowboys (3-9) hadn't played since a horrendous 41-16 Thanksgiving defeat to the rival Washington Football Team. That loss likely stands as the worst of a hugely disappointing season for the 'Boys. Tuesday's wasn't much better. Offense, defense and special teams struggled all the same. The defense was run over for 294 yards. The offense was held in check most of the night and never found a rhythm. ﻿Greg Zuerlein﻿ missed three field goals. A preseason favorite to win a historically bad NFC East, Dallas' postseason hopes have been expunged as they reside in the cellar of perhaps the worst division in league chronicle. For all the lingering questions regarding the coaching staff, quandaries exist at every level. Tuesday was a microcosm of the team's struggles throughout the campaign and once more shined a light on the reality that the Cowboys' offseason must bring about myriad changes in multiple areas.