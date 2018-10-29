What we learned from Patriots' victory over Bills

The clinching interception from Devin McCourty came with six minutes to go, just one play after the Bills looked to have pulled within five on a beautiful touchdown pass from Derek Anderson to Jason Croom. But upon further review, it was clear the rookie tight end didn't have possession, proving Bills Mafia's hysterics premature. The next play, Anderson, in just his second start and 20th day as a Bill, looked down Charles Clay down the seam and didn't see McCourty, who hauled in the attempt and took it for six. It was New England's first defensive touchdown in 40 games, the longest drought in the league. That was the game: Buffalo keeping it close and knocking on the door into the final frames, but making the fatal mistakes its opponents did not.