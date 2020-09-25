NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

What we learned from Dolphins' 31-13 win over Jaguars

Published: Sep 24, 2020 at 11:25 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A sensational start from Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins led the way on Thursday night. Scoring touchdowns on each of their first three drives, the Dolphins raced out to a lead and stifled Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars throughout, en route to a 31-13 win -- Miami's first of the season. Around The NFL will have more shortly.

Miami Dolphins 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 13

1) If for just one half, the Miami Dolphins found their offensive stride and it carried them to their first victory of 2020. There was indeed FitzMagic at hand, as Ryan Fitzpatrick showed off wizardry in a brilliant beard and impressive arm to lead the Fins to a 31-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Following a 15-yard toss to Mike Gesicki for a 21-7 lead, Fitzpatrick's line to open Thursday sat at a perfect 11-for-11 for 123 yards, two touchdowns and a 152.8 rating. Gesicki's scoring grab concluded a stellar opening to the evening for Miami, which scored touchdowns on its first three drives. Fitzpatrick has emerged as one of the league's most lovable characters, a shaggy gunslinger who's never going to let his team go down easy. Like spare change or perhaps a lost bird, it shouldn't get lost in the beard, though, that Fitzpatrick is still performing at a high level. It was showcased Thursday. He was ridiculously accurate, going 18-for-20 for 160 yards, two touchdowns and a 133.3 rating, and also had seven carries for 38 yards and a rushing score. Everyone knows eventually it will be Tua time. For now, though, Thursday served as further reason to appreciate how well Fitzpatrick continues to play and just how much fun it is to watch the one-man roller coaster throw, run and lead the Dolphins (1-2).  

2) Gardner Minshew certainly wasn't the only reason for the Jaguars' offensive tribulations in the loss. Alas, there was but one game on Thursday night and it was a perfect opportunity for the second-season signal-caller to shine on centerstage. He brought in a hot hand (three touchdowns in each of his previous two games) and was facing a winless Dolphins squad. Instead, Minshew looked uncomfortable, missed throws he usually makes and looked out of sorts with any ball-catcher that wasn't James Robinson. On a forgettable evening he had two turnovers, threw for 275 yards on 42 attempts and was without a touchdown. Minshew showed over the first two games of the year why he should be the Jags' franchise quarterback going forward. Against the Fins, he showed why there's still some doubt.

3) For all the struggles exhibited by the Jaguars offense, some credit must go to the Dolphins defense in aiding Jacksonville's tough night. Jacksonville was averaging 28 points over its first two outings and the Dolphins never let them find a groove, eliminating anybody not named James Robinson from the offensive equation. The Dolphins tallied four sacks, two takeaways and held Jacksonville to 318 total yards. Cliched as it sounds, it was a team effort, too. There were really no individual standouts, just a standout performance.

