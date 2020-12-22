What we learned from Bengals' win over Steelers on Monday night

2) The Steelers needed a get-right game and what could go wrong against the Bengals? For the first 30 minutes of game time on Monday night, just about everything. Pittsburgh responded in the second half, but Cincinnati didn't wilt as most likely presumed they would. With an opportunity to clinch the AFC North, the Steelers stumbled and bumbled to their third consecutive loss. A ticket to the postseason has already been punched by Pittsburgh, but that's about all that's assured for the Steelers. Pittsburgh's phenomenal defense has clearly been grinded down by the notable injuries and the pressure of guiding the team as the offense was held to less than 20 points for a fourth week in a row. ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ has been carrying the offense for much of the season, but his knees have buckled under that weight and his play has seemingly become as problematic as an ailing running game. At one point, the Steelers winning the AFC North seemed like a formality and maybe it still is, but the Browns (10-4) are just a game behind. Pittsburgh has slipped from undefeated -- back when its fans were upset it was getting no respect in comparison to the darling Kansas City Chiefs -- to the AFC's No. 3 seed. A perfect start has collapsed into a free fall for Pittsburgh, which has lost twice in the last three weeks to sub-.500 teams and has an arduous remaining slate versus the Colts and Browns. If the Steelers are aiming to do anything more in the playoffs than make a cameo appearance, time to panic officially kicked off in Cincinnati on Monday night.