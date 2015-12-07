What we learned: Cowboys stay in NFC East hunt

Since Romo won the starting job in 2006, the Cowboys are 78-49 (.614) with him in the lineup and 7-16 (.304) without him. They have only themselves to blame for the dire straits on offense. Owner Jerry Jones emphasized the importance of a quality backup quarterback when he handed Kyle Orton a $5 million signing bonus in 2012. After the coaches spent the offseason convincing themselves that Brandon Weeden was the team's most improved player, Jones doubled down in September, raving that "you won't see a more gifted passer." For all of that hyperbole, Weeden was afforded just three starts before he was benched for an underwhelming Cassel -- and ultimately dumped a month later. If Jones believed his roster was strong enough to contend this season, he should have upgraded behind Romo. He knows better.