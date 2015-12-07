Around the NFL

What we learned: Cowboys stay in NFC East hunt

Published: Dec 07, 2015 at 03:53 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Dan Bailey drilled a 54-yard field goal to give the Dallas Cowboys a 19-16 victory over the Washington Redskins on Monday night. Here's what you need to know:

  1. A 46-yard Lucky Whitehead kickoff return enabled the game-winning field goal, bailing the Cowboys out for poor clock management. DeSean Jackson's egregious punt-return fumble gave Dallas a chance to close out the game with a chip-shot field goal, but Darren McFadden found the end zone too quickly, allowing Jackson to atone with a 28-yard touchdown over Morris Claiborne with 49 seconds remaining. Following Whitehead's return, Matt Cassel needed only a pair of short passes to reach Bailey's range. The Redskins missed a prime opportunity to take command of the division. There is now a three-way tie atop the NFC East, with Dallas just a game behind.
  1. While it's tempting to decry the ineptitude of both offenses, the Cowboys' defense deserves credit for a stellar performance. DeMarcus Lawrence opened the game's first series with a pair of sacks and later stuffed Matt Jones for a loss on third-and-short. Linebacker Sean Lee was all over the field, racking up a dozen tackles and a sack of his own. For the seventh time in eight games without Tony Romo, the Cowboys were tied or in the lead in the fourth quarter. That's a testament to Rod Marinelli's defense.
  1. The Cowboys might be just a game out of first place, but only three teams have fewer wins at the season's three-quarter mark. Cassel has managed just two touchdown drives in his last nine quarters. One of those "drives" started on the opponents' 15-yard line. Dez Bryant was held without a catch until late in the third quarter. Darren McFadden has averaged a paltry 3.2 yards per carry over the past month. In other words, this victory doesn't alter the fact that the offense is dysfunctional.

Since Romo won the starting job in 2006, the Cowboys are 78-49 (.614) with him in the lineup and 7-16 (.304) without him. They have only themselves to blame for the dire straits on offense. Owner Jerry Jones emphasized the importance of a quality backup quarterback when he handed Kyle Orton a $5 million signing bonus in 2012. After the coaches spent the offseason convincing themselves that Brandon Weeden was the team's most improved player, Jones doubled down in September, raving that "you won't see a more gifted passer." For all of that hyperbole, Weeden was afforded just three starts before he was benched for an underwhelming Cassel -- and ultimately dumped a month later. If Jones believed his roster was strong enough to contend this season, he should have upgraded behind Romo. He knows better.

  1. Jason Witten became the second player this week to reach 1,000 career catches, joining Larry Fitzgerald. How impressive is Witten's feat? Among active tight ends, Antonio Gates (827) is the only one within 400 catches of Witten. Not bad for a player who began his college career as a defensive end.
  1. The Redskins wasted a solid effort from a defense that forced three fumbles and came through with an impressive goal-line stand in the middle of the fourth quarter. Although Cousins deserves credit for the game-tying touchdown drive in a one-minute drill, he and the offensive line spent much of the game overwhelmed by Marinelli's stunts and blitzes. With first place on the line versus a weaker opponent, the offense simply fell short. An impending free agent, Cousins has a four-game window to convince the Redskins that he's better than he showed on Monday night.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 15

The Patriots are signing former Saints receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ron Rivera says Commanders won't trade Terry McLaurin, deal 'will get done'

The Washington Commanders' minicamp continues without wide receiver Terry McLaurin, but head coach Ron Rivera is confident a deal will be "taken care of in a matter of time."

news

Mekhi Becton 'satisfied' with weight, returns to Jets with 'chip on my shoulder'

Coming off a year in which he missed all but one game in 2021 due to a knee injury, Jets tackle Mekhi Becton is setting out to prove the doubters wrong.

news

Colts safety Khari Willis retires after three seasons

Colts safety Khari Willis is retiring from football after just three NFL seasons. The Indianapolis safety announced his decision and intention to pursue a ministry career on Wednesday.

news

Tom Brady explains return to Buccaneers: 'I had the appetite to compete, and it's going to be gone soon'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady briefly experimented with retirement before committing for Year 23. On the Dan Patrick Show, he explained that the appetite to compete and knowing how little time is left contributed to his comeback.

news

Steelers, Minkah Fitzpatrick agree to four-year extension worth more than $73.6 million

The Steelers and Fitzpatrick have reached an agreement on a four-year deal worth $18.4 million per year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Derrick Henry 'definitely fueled' by 2021 injury, Titans' early playoff exit

Titans RB Derrick Henry returned for the postseason last year, but didn't look like himself in Tennessee's loss to the Bengals. The defeat, coupled with the injury, motivates Henry heading into the 2022 season.

news

Chargers' Joey Bosa: 'It's amazing' playing alongside Khalil Mack in Los Angeles

The Chargers acquired Khalil Mack this offseason, pairing the former Defensive Player of the Year with Joey Bosa to form potentially the best edge-rushing duo in the NFL. Bosa is thrilled to see Mack line up on the opposite side of the ball.

news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman doesn't feel 'pressure' to help fill Tyreek Hill void

In three seasons, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has caught 126 passes for 1,791 yards and 12 TDs. However, inconsistency has plagued the 24-year-old.

news

Bills' Von Miller on working with Greg Rousseau: 'It's like polishing a diamond'

Two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller discussed working with Bills second-year defensive end Greg Rousseau and how he could help his new teammate improve.

news

Amanda Ruller aims 'to be that driving force' for women in football

Coaching running backs for the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, Amanda Ruller is on a mission to show women they can be comfortable and succeed in the world of football.

news

NFL Players Choir advances to next round of 'America's Got Talent' after 'Lean on Me' performance

Following a pair of renditions of Bill Withers' classic "Lean on Me," the NFL Players Choir will continue performing on the national television stage as it advanced with three "yes" votes from judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW