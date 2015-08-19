Around the NFL

What we learned: Cam, Panthers' offense in big trouble

Published: Aug 19, 2015 at 01:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Carolina Panthers hit the jackpot when they drafted Kelvin Benjamin a season ago. Now Cam Newton's wide receiver group looks bankrupt all over again.

Benjamin's torn ACL is a devastating personal moment for the second-year receiver, and it puts the onus on Newton to carry a slow, imbalanced offense. The offensive line is shaky and the running game is led by a talented eight-year veteran, Jonathan Stewart, who has topped 200 carries once in his career. Newton is going to have a hard time finding open receivers, aside from stalwart tight end Greg Olsen.

Rookie second-round pick Devin Funchess, veteran Jerricho Cotchery, and journeyman Ted Ginn will all be asked to step up. Second-year undrafted player Corey Brown surprisingly has been listed as a starter this preseason. In theory, that makes him the team's No. 1 receiver. In reality, the Panthers have a roster full of No. 4 receivers.

The situation would feel less dire if the Panthers had an effective offensive coordinator. They have Mike Shula. As an inveterate Cam Newton believer, I wonder if the Carolina offense needs to bottom out in order to get rid of Shula before finding a coach that gives Newton a real chance to grow. It could happen this year, especially if Stewart can't stay healthy.

The hot takes about Newton's lack of development are inevitable, but they can be best minimized by a strong defense. (The free-agent receiver market certainly won't help.) Coach Ron Rivera needs to cook up some top-five defense magic like he did in 2013 and down the stretch last season. Otherwise, the Panthers are headed for another mediocre season in a division that is very much up for grabs.

Here's what else we learned Wednesday:

  1. It's a shame that Ken Stabler is not alive to learn that he was named as one of the Senior Committee candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2016. Former Detroit Lions and Washington Redskins guard Dick Stanfel also was nominated. Stabler, who passed away last month, was a member of the 1970s All-NFL team.

To gain entry to the Hall of Fame, Stabler and Stanfel will need approval from at least 80 percent of the full voting body next January. The majority of Senior Committee candidates wind up getting into the Hall of Fame, but it's not a guarantee. Stanfel has been nominated by the Senior Committee twice before.

  1. The Cardinals' offensive line is having a rough month. Things got a lot worse Wednesday with the news that big free-agent pickup Mike Iupati will undergo knee surgery and miss about six weeks. Iupati was expected to shore up the team's running game. The Cardinals have big questions at center and their starting right tackle, Bobby Massie, is facing a three-game suspension to start the season.
  1. We'll leave the Tom Brady analysis to the legal experts, but one point by Judge Richard Berman stuck out on Wednesday. He said that no one should "hold him" to the request for a Sept. 4 resolution because it's a "quick turnaround." In short: This might not be resolved before the season starts.
  1. San Diego's Melvin Gordon, who looks like a very powerful running back, is well aware that he doesn't always run like a powerful running back.
  1. Miami's secondary had a ton of questions before safety Louis Delmas' season ended with his second torn ACL in less than a year. The team is very thin at cornerback and safety after Brent Grimes and Reshad Jones.
  1. There is optimism that Bills running back LeSean McCoywill be ready for Week 1 despite his recent hamstring injury. But that's what we always hear about injuries at this time of year. (Including the recent injury to tight end Julius Thomas.) The reality is no one knows how quickly a hamstring injury is going to heal, and the Bills might have to plan for McCoy to share carries early in the year.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast continues with its fantasy extravaganza and takes you behind the scenes in Cleveland with Marc Sessler.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets signing former Packers QB Tim Boyle to one-year deal

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Jets are signing veteran QB Tim Boyle to a one-year deal, per a source informed of the pact.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers to make color correction, but not changing uniforms

The Panthers will be making a color correction to the shade of blue worn on their uniforms in 2023, the team announced Thursday.

news

Buccaneers sign ex-Seahawks safety Ryan Neal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Seattle Seahawks safety Ryan Neal to a one-year deal.

news

Cam Newton provides list of QBs he's willing to play behind: 'I never said I didn't want to be a backup'

Cam Newton recently threw passes at Auburn's pro day in an attempt to get on teams' radars. He took another step Wednesday night on his YouTube channel, attempting to dispel the "false narrative" that he wouldn't be comfortable in a backup role.

news

Marcus Mariota excited to 'help' Jalen Hurts, wants to 'have fun' as Eagles' backup QB

Last year, Marcus Mariota entered the offseason as the starting quarterback of the Falcons. Fast-forward to this spring and the former No. 2 overall pick has joined the Eagles to hold a clear backup role behind Jalen Hurts.

news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht thinks RB Rachaad White 'is going to be a stud' in Tampa Bay

Part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason overhaul was parting ways with Leonard Fournette, which has opened the door for Rachaad White to take over as the starting running back.

news

Marvin Jones on return to Detroit: 'The culture's different, the coaches, everything. It's not the same.'

After playing five years in Detroit, Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones is returning to the franchise where the "culture's different" with head cocah Dan Campbell.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he'll be Chiefs' 'worst enemy' when he plays them in 2023, plans to retire after 2025

Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill couldn't help but hype up what's sure to be a much-anticipated return to play the host Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, but Hill also revealed he intends to hang up the cleats after the 2025 season during a recent appearance on Sports Radio 810 WHB.

news

LB Bobby Wagner grateful to return to Seahawks: 'I never really wanted to leave in the first place'

Linebacker Bobby Wagner's exit from the Seattle Seahawks last offseason was surprising and a bit awkward. His return this offseason might have been a surprise based on the way things had played out, but it has been anything but awkward.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young visiting Raiders on Thursday

Owners of the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are using a Top 30 visit on Alabama QB Bryce Young on Thursday.

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta sees 'more than four guys' in draft who can be 'significant' NFL quarterbacks

Baltimore's leadership group met with media members to discuss the upcoming NFL draft Wednesday, and even though they declined to discuss the ongoing Lamar Jackson situation, they couldn't avoid talking about quarterbacks entirely.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE