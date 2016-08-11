What we learned: Broncos' QB battle remains tight

Sanchez had his career distilled into three drives: Touchdown, interception and three-and-out. Siemian showed command, timing and calm while leading the Broncos to three field-goal attempts in four drives. Both players made a few impressive throws. It comes down to what kind of quarterback coach Gary Kubiak wants to roll with. Siemian, a 2015 seventh-round pick, strangely could be the safer option. Sanchez is more prone to the big moment and the big mistake. This battle remains too close to call.