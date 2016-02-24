What we learned: Big-name players staying put in 2016

Niners general manager Trent Baalke revealed that Colin Kaepernick would "absolutely" be on the roster when his contract is guaranteed on April 1, and that he would compete with Blaine Gabbert for the starting quarterback job. It won't be a fair fight. Kaepernick is set to make $13.9 million, while Gabbert will make $1.95 million. Money talks in the NFL, and the 49ers made a strong statement Wednesday by rolling with Kaepernick for another season. Coach Chip Kelly and Kaepernick seemingly need each other to save their once soaring NFL careers.