What we learned: AFC teams suffer tough losses

This game was as close to a playoff game as Week 9 gets. (At least for Houston.) For three quarters, it was easy to imagine the Texans with Case Keenum making a run back into AFC South contention. Instead, they blew an 18-point lead at home against their biggest rivals. Adding coach Gary Kubiak's health scare at halftime felt beyond cruel. The game didn't feel nearly as important after Kubiak went to the hospital. (Thankfully, all early signs about his health are positive.)