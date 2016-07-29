What we learned: A Chargers-Bosa staredown

Now that Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Jets have found common ground, the Chargers' contract stalemate with first-round draft pick Joey Bosa looms as the tedious business story threatens to overshadow the on-field show in training camp.
Standing firm on upfront bonus money and offset contract language, Bosa did not report with his teammates Friday, per NFL Media's Steve Wyche.
Bosa is pushing for all of his bonus money to be paid in full, per Wyche, while the team insists on paying in two installments.
The Bolts want to be consistent about how they do business. They are loath to set a precedent, not only in San Diego but also for the rest of the league.
In the meantime, both sides are entrenching.
After speaking with general manager Tom Telesco on Friday, Wyche was left with the belief that this staredown will not end until Bosa tells his agent that it's time to play football.
Here's what else we learned from Friday's action in training camps around the league:
The dotted line
- Andre Johnson's AFC South odyssey now includes Nashville. The Titanssigned the 35-year-old receiver ostensibly to set a professional example for the young players, including enigmatic wideout Dorial Green-Beckham. With DGB, Kendall Wright, Rishard Matthews and rookie Tajae Sharpe ticketed for the Week 1 roster, Johnson could be competing with Harry Douglas and Justin Hunter for the final spot at wide receiver.
- Darius Slay might not be a household name, but he emerged as a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback in 2015. Now the fourth-year star is paid like it. Slay inked a four-year, $48 million deal with $23.1 million guaranteed. He and Ziggy Ansah are Detroit's building blocks on defense.
- In the span of three months, Darren Sproles has gone from trade candidate to roster mainstay in Philadelphia. The Eagles signed the 33-year-old to a one-year, $4 million extension that will keep the passing-down specialist and kick returner onboard through the 2017 season.
Depth chart movement at wideout
- It didn't take long for Kelvin Benjamin to regain Cam Newton's trust. Ditching his knee brace after missing last season due to ACL surgery, the monstrous wide receiver has "already reclaimed" the No. 1 receiver role, per the Charlotte Observer.
- So far, so good for Victor Cruz. The veteran slot receiver was a full participant in Friday's practice. It's worth noting, however, that hotshot rookie Sterling Shepard is already running as the starter opposite Odell Beckham in two-wide receiver sets.
- Anquan Boldin is staking his claim to a major role in the Lions' aerial attack. Signed earlier this week, Boldin has already displaced T.J. Jones as the primary slot receiver alongside Golden Tate and Marvin Jones.
Who caught it better?
Broncos receiver Jordan "Sunshine" Taylor channeled his inner Odell Beckham with a spectacular one-handed catch down the sideline.
It didn't take long for Beckham to respond with a brilliant off-balance, one-handed catch of his own. The incredible is now routine for the game's most athletically gifted player.
Stars or subs?
- Future Hall of Famer or not, Julius Peppers is ceding his starting job to former first-round pick Nick Perry this season.
"First of all, I wasn't surprised," Peppers said, via the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "We've been doing that since the spring. But there comes a time when you can't play as much, you can't play as many plays, you can't exert yourself as much, particularly at this time of the year.
"I'm perfectly fine with that."
- Arian Foster's bid for the Dolphins' featured back job has been delayed. Although the 30-year-old tailback recently insisted that he's fully recovered from Achilles surgery, he opened camp on the PUP list. The Dolphins can activate Foster at any time.
News of the weird
- Take note, overzealous football reporters: If you dream up a preposterous scenario and follow through with an equally absurd question, prepare to be mocked by Bill Belichick.
- The Cowboys are an aspiring playoff contender with an overmatched Kellen Moore as the top backup to quarterback Tony Romo. It's telling that they have no interest in former Pro Bowl MVP Nick Foles, released by the Rams on Thursday.
- Conveniently forgetting that Pittsburgh dominated its playoff matchup for three quarters, Adam Jones now claims that the Bengalskicked the Steelers' ass for the entire game. It's good to see that Pacman maintains a touch of delusion after all of these years.
- Bruce Arians has famously stated that he would "never" use a fullback in his offense. Might he be willing to soften that stance by using behemoth rookie defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche at the goal line? "He's done it before and he's been damn good at it," Arians pointed out on Friday.
- The weirdest injury story of training camp? Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan busted his hand punching a wall upon hearing of rookie wideout Josh Doctson's Achilles injury in May.