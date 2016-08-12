What we learned: 19 takeaways from Friday's games

The breakout camp star discovered the difference between practice and live action Friday night, as Derek Carr attacked him on his first three throws. Williams allowed a 16-yard catch to Michael Crabtree, was burned on a double move by Amari Cooper and then played catch-up to Cooper on a slightly overthrown sideline pass. Williams went on to whiff on a tackle attempt of Cooper near the line of scrimmage and surrendered a 10-yard touchdown to Andre Holmes. As quarterbacks steer clear of Peterson, Williams should expect to be the most targeted cornerback in the league as a rookie.