What was J.J. Watt's message to Texans players?

"Every single day, we need to be the best we can possibly be," Watt said. "That means, when you're on your own, when you're back home, when you're doing whatever workout that you're doing, you need to remember that you're part of this Texans team. You represent the city of Houston and you need to do every single thing you need to do to get yourself ready for training camp so that when this season comes, we're ready to hit the ground running. That's our style."