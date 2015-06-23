What was J.J. Watt's message to Texans players?

What did Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt tell the younger players before they broke for the summer?
"Good is the enemy of great."
That's the word from the team's official website, which laid out some of Watt's parting speech last week before players went home for their first real vacation in months.
"Every single day, we need to be the best we can possibly be," Watt said. "That means, when you're on your own, when you're back home, when you're doing whatever workout that you're doing, you need to remember that you're part of this Texans team. You represent the city of Houston and you need to do every single thing you need to do to get yourself ready for training camp so that when this season comes, we're ready to hit the ground running. That's our style."
Watt, like Darrelle Revis and a few other upper echelon players, are defined by their offseason work ethic. It's what makes them great. Revis spends his time watching film and studying opponents. Watt, this summer at least, is pounding out pushups in this swank -- but rugged! -- cabin in Wisconsin.
He represents a Texans team that could very well go in one of two directions this season under second-year head coach Bill O'Brien.
For O'Brien's sake, he hopes some other members of the Texans heed Watt's advice and get a workout cabin, too.
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