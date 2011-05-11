What trade demand? Panthers' Smith wants competitive team

"I think it's important that people realize I am not packing my bags," Smith said. "As far as why my house is for sale, we built this huge house and we just don't have any business living in it. It seemed like a great idea, and then we moved into this big house. We started cringing at all that space we had. For me, it was a little bit vain that I have this big house with this big yard. People saw my house was on sale and said it was me sending a message.