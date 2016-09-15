What to watch: Must-win game in Buffalo?

It's not just Williams, though, as fellow end Muhammad Wilkerson rocked the Bengals with 1.5 sacks while nose tackle Steve McLendon, after never really shining with the Steelers, was a whirlwind in place of the departed Damon "Snacks" Harrison. It won't get any easier for the Bills with game-plan wrecking lineman Sheldon Richardson set to rejoin the party after serving his one-game suspension. Moving the ball against the Jets is the first order of business for the Bills, who averaged a paltry 2.7 yards per carry against the Ravens. That won't be easy with talented left tackle Cordy Glenn out of the mix battling an ankle injury.