What to watch: Key prospects to follow for all 32 teams

The Saints need to upgrade their back seven to remain perennial contenders in the NFC. The lack of speed and athleticism at linebacker will prompt scouts to spend time with Miami LB Sean Spence to gauge his ability to fit into the team's new defensive scheme. (Utah State LB Bobby Wagner is also a prospect the Saints will be interested in, but he recently came down with pneumonia and will be forced to sit out drills.) The team could also take a long look at Iowa State CB Landon Johnson, South Carolina CB Stephon Gilmore and Vanderbilt CB Casey Hayward to improve depth at corner.