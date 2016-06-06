What to watch for with 7 teams opening minicamps

Offense: The quarterback rotisserie will continue to spin in Philly and we're unlikely to get any clarity until training camp. So, let's focus on the receivers. Coach Doug Pederson recently said Jordan Matthews continues to look better on the inside. Some hoped the No. 1 wideout would progress to the outside, but that doesn't appear to be the case. So where will the Eagles turn? Nelson Agholor had a disappointing rookie season, Josh Huff and Chris Givens inspire little enthusiasm and Rueben Randle was inconsistent in four seasons in New York. How Pederson deploys his wideouts in minicamp will be our first substantial look at how he views their potential in 2016.