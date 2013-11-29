What to watch for: Viewing tips for Week 13 games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

The Buccaneers can tie the longest winning streak by any team after an 0-8 start to the season if they win their fourth straight in Carolina. And rookie Mike Glennon has already set the rookie record for most consecutive games with a touchdown to start his career with eight. He impresses us more each week.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

The Jets don't even bother to try to pass the ball. Geno Smith is just the sixth quarterback since 2000 to record 10 or fewer completions in three straight starts. New York loves to start the game in the Wildcat and run the ball on third-and-long. Their coaching staff clearly doesn't trust Smith to do much of anything.

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

J.J. Watt has 9.5 sacks, but that only tells part of the story. He's second in QB knockdowns (28.5) plus hurries (9) this season. There's no question that he's the best defensive player in the league; it would be a shame if Defensive Player of the Year voters don't recognize it.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns

The Browns' trade of Trent Richardson has worked out well; he's not a difference maker. Still, this 2013 Browns team could badly use a league average running back. Willis McGahee is last in the league in yards-per-carry, and the franchise hasn't had a 100-yard rusher for 18 straight games. An improving Jaguars defense should keep that streak going.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

The Bears have allowed more 100-yard rushing games than any team this season: seven. That's more than the Bears allowed in the last two years combined. Adrian Peterson could have 100 yards by halftime.

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles

This is the best defense the Eagles' offense has played all season and the best opponent since the Broncos beat up on them in Week 4. The Cardinals might have finally found a running game. Rashard Mendenhall looked excellent last week, and Andre Ellington has developed into a weekly factor.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have trailed by a combined score of 93-12 at halftime in their last four games. The Colts look like such a limited offense when a cornerback locks up T.Y. Hilton one-on-one. Look for the Titans' underrated cornerback Alterraun Verner to handle the task this week.

Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills

The Falcons are the first NFL team eliminated from the playoffs. The Bills are dangerously close, but to their credit, the Buffalo defense has been sensational of late and ranks tied for first in the league with 37 sacks. Could be a long afternoon for Matt Ryan.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Denver's high-flying offense has slowed down of late. The three-lowest point totals of the season for Denver have come over their last three weeks. We've also seen a swoon from Kansas City's defense, which ranked first in the NFL in points allowed through Week 10, but ranks last in that category over the past two games.

St. Louis at San Francisco 49ers

The Rams have been a tough out for teams since Sam Bradford went down with a torn ACL, largely because St. Louis is, at last, getting production from Tavon Austin. The rookie receiver is averaging 123 yards from scrimmage over his last two games after squeezing out just 24.8 over his first nine appearances.

Cincinnati Bengals at San Diego Chargers

Andy Dalton is one of the league's streakier passers and he's currently struggling. The Bengals quarterback has tossed eight interceptions over his last three games after throwing just seven over the first eight. Look for him to bounce back against a Chargers defense that ranks 29th in takeaways.

New York Giants at Washington Redskins

Interesting battle on the ground: Washington has rushed for a league-best 175.4 yards per game since Week 6, but only two teams are allowing fewer than New York's 69.4 yards rushing per game since Week 7.

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

Arguably the game of the year, this tilt has the second-highest combined winning percentage ever by two opponents on "Monday Night Football" in the second half of a season -- and might just be a preview of the NFC title game. The Seahawks, of course, are the league's best home team and haven't lost on MNF since 2005.

