Around the NFL

What to watch for Sunday: Giants vs. Rams in London

Published: Oct 21, 2016 at 04:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

LONDON -- The Rams and Giants arrived in London this week looking for direction, like so many other wandering American tourists. At 3-3, both teams are stuck square in the fat middle of the NFL among other squads trying to reclaim the identities they expected to inhabit before the season.

The Rams expected to be carried by their defense, yet injuries and a thin secondary have conspired to shake their foundation to the core -- they've given up more than 30 points in back-to-back games.

"That's not us. That's not a Gregg Williams defense," Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines said this week.

The Giants' spending spree on defense has mostly paid off, but Eli Manning and the team's up-tempo offense has been stuck in neutral for much of the season. They are hopeful last week's late explosion against the Ravens kickstarts their season. The Giants arrived in London on Friday, four days after the Rams. Odell Beckham admitted he was "exhausted" and the team didn't receive the jolly welcome typically reserved for International Series teams.

Coach Ben McAdoo spent nearly every second of his news conference dealing with the fallout from leaving kicker Josh Brown home after new information surfaced about his domestic violence arrest.

The game provides a chance for both teams to reset. They were each two games above .500 early this season, but the losing team in this first NFL game at Twickenham Stadium will have a losing record entering the bye week.

*Here's what to watch for: *

1. Robert Quinn's return:Aaron Donald has done his best to destroy double and triple teams over the last three weeks, but it has clearly impacted a Rams defense that has also been without defensive tackle Michael Brockers.

"The attention goes to Aaron," coach Jeff Fisher said this week about the impact of Quinn's absence. "I guess that's most obviously stated. It goes right to Aaron. They feel like they can win the one-on-ones outside. ... But basically, when he is on the edge, the fire power on the edge is going to require help, so that takes one more person offensively out of the routes of distribution."

Quinn's return is especially noteworthy because the Giants' tackles, Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart, are liabilities. That has led to Eli Manning often expecting hits before they arrive and giving up on plays. He could be feeling pressure from a few directions in this game.

2. Aaron Donald vs. Justin Pugh: Donald expressed confidence to NFL.com about his matchup with Pugh, the Giants' right guard. Pugh is a familiar foe from their days together facing off in the Big East. Donald noted Pugh's short arms and remembered hearing a lot of trash talk during their college days. Donald might finally get single blocked in this game, which could lead to a big performance.

"I've just been getting a lot of attention," Donald said. "Lot of double teams, a lot of slide protection. It's going to come. I haven't had that big game yet this year with three or four sacks but it's going to come."

The Rams will need pressure up front because the matchups in the back end are not favorable.

3. Odell Beckham and friends vs. the Rams' secondary: Cornerback Trumaine Johnson's high ankle sprain has directly led to the team's defensive implosion. The front seven mostly played well, but cornerbacks Troy Hill and E.J. Gaines have had trouble containing opposing wideouts.

Eli Manning noted that Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams tries to confuse opposing quarterbacks, and he expects to see a variety of defensive looks Sunday.

The Rams, however, miss safety Rodney McLeod, who signed a big contract with Philadelphia. The Rams have too many players that just want to deliver a big hit and not enough who know how to prevent big plays.

Fisher made it clear he intends to focus plenty of attention to Beckham, which should give rookie Sterling Shepard and Victor Cruz favorable matchups. It's rare to hear an opposing coach openly admit his team is at a matchup disadvantage, but that's what we heard from Fisher this week. Perhaps the Rams will try other ways to get Beckham off his game.

4. Beckham sideline brawl, take 2?

The last time these two teams played, Beckham was at the center of a fracas on the Giants' sideline that was inspired by some late hits by the Rams. Beckham said that the Rams play a "chippy" style, but he loves the way they play. He also said he'll be prepared for potential late hits.

"You gotta protect yourself," Beckham said. "Stay ready so you don't have to get ready."

While the Rams tried to stay away from touching the issue this week, two of their most emotional players -- safety T.J. McDonald and linebacker Alec Ogletree -- were at the center of the conflict last time around. It's safe to say they haven't forgotten what happened.

5. Case Keenum fighting for his job?

NFL Network Steve Wyche's reported that No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff will soon get more reps at practice after making significant strides in practice since Week 1. That puts a shorter leash on Case Keenum, even though he's coming off a career best game. With the bye week coming up, we wouldn't be totally stunned if the Rams made a change at quarterback if Keenum faceplanted Sunday. That possibility is in play because of the talent on the Giants' defense.

Ultimately, these are two teams squarely in the soft middle of the NFL. No result would surprise, but the Giants have more overall firepower on each side of the ball. Barring a truly dominant performance by Donald and Quinn, we give New York the edge.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams punter Johnny Hekker embraces competition entering tenth season

Rams punter Johnny Hekker has maintained his job as the Rams punter for the past nine seasons, but the four-time All-Pro embracing the competition ahead of 2021.
news

Vikings agree to terms with former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland

The Vikings have been shopping for CBs from the free-agent bin all offseason. Their latest acquisition might prove to be a bargain. Minnesota has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with Bashaud Breeland, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Titans signing former world champion wrestler Adam Coon to play OL

The Titans have agreed to terms with wrestler Adam Coon, who missed out on qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Tom Pelissero reports. The 26-year-old, attempting to play football for the first time since he graduated high school in 2013, will work with Tennessee's OL.
news

Multiple assistant coaches to lose Tier 1 status unless they receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday the latest developments regarding the NFL's ruling in relation to assistant coaches who refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
news

Texans RB Mark Ingram joins MLS club D.C. United's ownership group

He may have left the DMV area, but the former Ravens RB has decided to invest in a professional team whose home can be found in our nation's capital. 
news

Cam Newton suffers bone bruise in throwing hand during Patriots OTAs

Cam Newton exited Friday's OTA session after banging his throwing hand on a helmet, Ian Rapoport reports. The injury is not considered serious but could limit Newton's participation in the Patriots' on-field work until training camp.
news

Urban Meyer on Tim Tebow: 'This is uncharted water, this is gonna be very difficult'

Few would've ever expected the former QB to find his way back to the NFL, but Tim Tebow is out to shock the world. And, so far, his coach and former mentor appreciates Tebow's progress.
news

Robert Saleh: Jamison Crowder 'working through' contractual matters while absent from Jets OTAs

The Jets' busy offseason has put the status of one of their more reliable pass-catchers in recent years in an interesting position. Jamison Crowder is 
news

Roundup: Ex-Colts DB Malik Hooker visits Steelers

The 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft took a trip to Pittsburgh this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins coach Brian Flores downplays Tua Tagovailoa's playbook comment

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ made headlines last week when he noted he didn't know the playbook "really, really good" during his rookie season. The admission created waves, but coach Brian Flores dismissed the issue Friday.
news

NFL, Black College Football Hall of Fame to host inaugural GM forum, fourth annual QB coach summit

With an eye toward the further development of a comprehensive and diversified NFL workplace, the league and Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Friday the first-ever Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum, along with the fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit. 
news

Retired TE Greg Olsen's son, TJ, receives heart transplant

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end ﻿Greg Olsen﻿, is set to receive a heart transplant.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW