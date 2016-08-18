What to watch for: Ravens-Colts

We here at the NFL had so much fun watching the return of football last weekend that we decided to do it all again this week. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dissects what you can expect to see from the 16 games this weekend.
Here's what to what to watch for ...
» We've been hearing about undrafted free agent Josh Ferguson, but maybe too much considering his ho-hum debut a week ago. In a way, it feels like the Colts are still feeling his role out, which is what the team should be doing with Frank Gore on the sidelines. Still, another dud might force the Colts to crack open the ready list to see who might be able to help.
» The preseason debut of Andrew Luck will be watched closely after the way last season ended. Before the injury there were questions about Luck potentially taking a step backwards, and some of the team's closer observers are quick to note that he hasn't had the best training camp. What does this all mean? Possibly nothing. Peyton Manning had bad seasons early in his career, too. But nothing shuts people up quite like an efficient 80-yard drive to kick off your 2016.
» The Ravens are riding the Mike Wallace hype train, and while we might not see Joe Flacco this week because of his rehabbing knee, we would like to see some evidence that the former Steelers speed demon is worth all the ink of late.