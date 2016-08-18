What to watch for: Ravens-Colts

» The preseason debut of Andrew Luck will be watched closely after the way last season ended. Before the injury there were questions about Luck potentially taking a step backwards, and some of the team's closer observers are quick to note that he hasn't had the best training camp. What does this all mean? Possibly nothing. Peyton Manning had bad seasons early in his career, too. But nothing shuts people up quite like an efficient 80-yard drive to kick off your 2016.